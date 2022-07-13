Guerin Emig: OU pains outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, just not in way you think

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma came up Wednesday morning at Big 12 Media Days. Just not in the manner we expected.

Soon-to-be Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said eventual SEC members OU and Texas have been “gracious” to him since his hiring, but didn’t go into detail about the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ relocation process.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a point in time where we’re going to sit down and discuss the future,” Yormark said. “I look forward to doing that.”

Soon-to-be-ex commissioner Bob Bowlsby toed the same line he did at Big 12 spring meetings six weeks ago.

“The only thing I have to go on is the documents that we have and what they’ve told us,” Bowlsby said Wednesday, echoing the “They’ve told us they’re staying until their grants of rights expire in 2025” sentiments expressed league-wide at spring meetings.

Bowlsby was more interesting, and revealing, when Dallas Morning News columnist Kevin Sherrington asked him for the biggest regret of his 10-year commissionership.

Bowlsby paused eight seconds and then said: “I think probably the Rose Bowl when it was a (College Football Playoff) semifinal. Oklahoma was ahead by two touchdowns at the half. And we thought we had a team in the national championship. It didn’t work out.”

The Sooners blew their 31-17 halftime lead over Georgia in the 2018 CFP semifinal while falling 54-48 in overtime.

That will haunt Lincoln Riley, Baker Mayfield and any OU coach, player and even fan associated with that game for years.

“I didn’t even play and I wish that we could have that one back,” Sooner H-back Jeremiah Hall, a redshirt at that Rose Bowl, said at 2021 Big 12 Media Days.

Remember what linebacker Kenneth Murray said at 2018 Big 12 Media Days? “I’ve watched (the Rose Bowl) 128 times.”

Wonder what that number reads now. It remains a haunting loss. It apparently haunts the Big 12 office.

“I think we’ve had teams good enough to play in a national championship final,” Bowlsby said Wednesday.

That 2017 Sooners represented Riley’s best shot at a final, and the program’s best shot since last playing for the national title in the 2009 Orange Bowl against Florida.

“It hasn’t worked out,” Bowlsby lamented on behalf of his conference. “It will.”