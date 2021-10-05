Guerin Emig: OU must contain Bijan Robinson to beat Texas ... Good luck with that

NORMAN — Casey Thompson is the son of an Oklahoma wishbone wizard. He gets to quarterback against his dad Charles’ old school on Saturday. He is a great story heading to the Cotton Bowl.
He is not the story for his Texas Longhorns. That would be running back Bijan Robinson.
“One of the better players, easily, on the offensive side in college football,” OU safety Pat Fields praised Tuesday.
“A Heisman contender,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian asserted this week.
“He jumps off the tape,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “As you prepare for your opponents and see the games, you hope when you turn on the video it’s going to be hype and not real. In this particular case, it matches.
“I think back to guys that jump off the tape. I think about the Christian McCaffreys, I think about the Derrick Henrys, the Nick Chubbs. It doesn’t take you very many snaps to say, 'OK, this looks different.'”
Robinson makes Saturday a unique challenge for the Oklahoma defense. He isn’t just unusually skilled, he is unusually utilized. He carried 35 times for 216 yards in Texas’ 32-27 victory at TCU last week, vaulting him to second among FBS rushers with 652 yards.
“You don’t see that very often, guys getting that many touches,” OU coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged. “It’s old-school in a way.”
The last time a Texas running back carried 35 times against OU, Ricky Williams wound up with 40 in 1997. I wouldn’t bet against Robinson getting over 30 Saturday, and not just because he is the centerpiece of Sarkisian’s offense.
Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas State stayed with the Sooners the past three weeks thanks to deliberate, ball-control offensive game plans that either frustrated or limited Riley’s offenses when it was their turn.
The Longhorns have the right running back to duplicate that plan Saturday. They have their biggest difference-making ball carrier in this game since Williams flattened the Sooners in 1997 and ’98.
OU needs all hands on deck Saturday, but defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has missed the past two games, and defensive tackle Isaiah Coe left last week’s win at K-State with an apparent leg injury.
OU could use some defensive momentum going into Saturday, but didn’t exactly gather it at K-State.
“Our front was not enough of a factor in Manhattan,” Riley said. “Not near what it needs to be.”
Front-seven mainstays like Kenneth Murray, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto played Texas in a frenzy the past few years. They helped lift Riley to a 4-1 career record against the Longhorns.
Thomas and Bonitto must matter again Saturday. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey must matter.
If they don’t, Robinson will control the game and Texas will be more than half way to victory. He really is that capable.
“You watch him play, and he does so many things well,” Riley said. “He catches the ball well. He has big-play ability. He has really nice balance, acceleration and feel for the schemes they’re running.”
The scheme change is notable. Tom Herman’s Texas run game centered around the quarterback the past four years, and Sam Ehlinger bulled his way into the end zone a remarkable 10 times against OU.
Sarkisian will run Thompson some — the quarterback has 24 carries for 115 yards — but he prefers a more traditional route to rushing yardage. Through the running back.
Is the traditional route easier to defend?
“When you run the quarterback, you add an extra (blocker),” Riley pointed out. “Draw up some Xs and Os on the board and there are some things where you feel you have a better chance numbers-wise (defensively against a run game predicated on a running back).
“But the X that they’re handing it to is pretty good.”
So it isn’t any less of a headache defending Robinson vs. Ehlinger.
“It’s a different kind of headache,” Grinch said.
Because Robinson is a different kind of player. He is Texas’ best player. He represents the Longhorns’ best shot to win in the Cotton Bowl.
The Sooners should prevail if they contain him.
Sounds simple enough, containing one guy. It is far from simple in this guy’s case.
It is OU’s most strenuous defensive task this season.