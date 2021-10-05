Guerin Emig: OU must contain Bijan Robinson to beat Texas ... Good luck with that

NORMAN — Casey Thompson is the son of an Oklahoma wishbone wizard. He gets to quarterback against his dad Charles’ old school on Saturday. He is a great story heading to the Cotton Bowl.

He is not the story for his Texas Longhorns. That would be running back Bijan Robinson.

“One of the better players, easily, on the offensive side in college football,” OU safety Pat Fields praised Tuesday.

“A Heisman contender,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian asserted this week.

“He jumps off the tape,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “As you prepare for your opponents and see the games, you hope when you turn on the video it’s going to be hype and not real. In this particular case, it matches.

“I think back to guys that jump off the tape. I think about the Christian McCaffreys, I think about the Derrick Henrys, the Nick Chubbs. It doesn’t take you very many snaps to say, 'OK, this looks different.'”

Robinson makes Saturday a unique challenge for the Oklahoma defense. He isn’t just unusually skilled, he is unusually utilized. He carried 35 times for 216 yards in Texas’ 32-27 victory at TCU last week, vaulting him to second among FBS rushers with 652 yards.