Guerin Emig: OU might be "grateful" for SEC move, but that doesn't go for everyone

OKLAHOMA CITY — The story of Oklahoma’s and Texas’ intent to transfer from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC broke nine days ago. We have all sensed it to be true for eight days and several hours. Many others have known it to be true for eight days and a few hours.
That made Friday, when OU’s and Texas’ regents rubber stamped the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ passage, a formality.
It did not, however, minimize the story’s gravity.
It feels like there is no going back now, and I’m not just talking about Switzer, Osborne and the Big Eight’s salad days or Bob, Mack and the Big 12’s or The Boz, The Mullet and Bedlam’s.
This feels, borrowing OU president Joe Harroz’s word from Friday’s regents meeting, “tectonic.”
The SEC has done something and so the Big Ten, the ACC and the Pac-12 will respond. The Big 12 will try to endure. So will the American and the other Group of Five conferences.
They might endure. A few of them besides the SEC might actually prosper.
It just won’t look as familiar or feel as comfortable. The newness will no doubt prompt some excitement, but when that wears off we’ll be left with what this is ultimately about regardless of any individual factors — the consolidation of power for the sake of long-term security.
We understand that because we are so ingrained in college sports around here. We have followed the accumulation of money and influence for a long time. We know how this game is played.
We know why OU is playing right now.
“We are in an unprecedented era of dramatic change and historic transformation,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said before the regents’ unanimous vote. “It is happening at a pace that none of us have ever experienced. We need to address these remarkable dynamics. So after thorough consideration and study, it became obvious that standing pat would mean falling behind. It would mean putting our program in a precarious position, both competitively and financially.”
We land on “financially” a lot heavier than “competitively” but we get it. The Sooners are being, to borrow another Harroz buzzword, “opportunistic.” They are making a decision they view as, Harroz again, “existential.”
They claim there is some pain involved.
“We’ve always been proud of being a member of the Big 12,” Castiglione said. “We will in particular always value the special connection to Oklahoma State.”
OSU undoubtedly sees that as disingenuous right now. The eight Big 12 holdovers would take that fedora Castiglione wears to big games and punch a hole in it.
That might feel better, but it wouldn’t change anybody’s course in the Big 12, the SEC or any other league.
Castiglione has always been big on consensus and tradition. Too bad that’s not remotely what college sports are about anymore.
He is bigger on practicality, same as Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, and so here we are. There the OU and Texas regents were Friday.
Down went consensus and tradition, hard, against the forces that drive the college athletics enterprise.
“OU going to the SEC is like Jeff Bezos hiring Warren Buffett to manage his money,” a reader named Bill emailed me over the past week.
I’ll bet it looks that way to a lot more of you. The problem is raising that point in 2021 feels like whispering at a rock concert.
We have been down this road a while. Conferences have changed and even been absorbed. The same for media partners.
The thirst for revenue has intensified for so many reasons. The framework has changed. The NCAA retreats as autonomy advances. This further empowers the powerful.
College athletics lifers, who might mean well but know better, arrive at aching realizations: Our interests are no longer our allies’ or rivals’. Forging new relationships help us more than preserving old ones.
Or maybe the lifers don’t ache a bit. Maybe the mechanisms of big-time college sports today override any sentiments for big-time college sports of the past.
I don’t know, I detected some of those sentiments here Friday, and not just mine. Your BS detectors will respond accordingly I’m sure.
I get that. I get a lot of what has happened since the time the story broke through Friday’s OU regents meeting, same as you. We all understand that one crowd’s promising beginning is another’s ominous ending.
“I want to end by expressing our deep gratitude to commissioner (Greg) Sankey and to the presidents and chancellors of all 14 SEC member institutions that voted unanimously to make the offer to us beginning in 2025,” Harroz said here to wrap up. “We are immensely grateful for that.”
We all have feelings about this story another development into its arc. “Grateful” might be in there somewhere, but it isn’t nearly as unanimous as Friday’s vote.