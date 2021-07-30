Guerin Emig: OU might be "grateful" for SEC move, but that doesn't go for everyone

OKLAHOMA CITY — The story of Oklahoma’s and Texas’ intent to transfer from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC broke nine days ago. We have all sensed it to be true for eight days and several hours. Many others have known it to be true for eight days and a few hours.

That made Friday, when OU’s and Texas’ regents rubber stamped the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ passage, a formality.

It did not, however, minimize the story’s gravity.

It feels like there is no going back now, and I’m not just talking about Switzer, Osborne and the Big Eight’s salad days or Bob, Mack and the Big 12’s or The Boz, The Mullet and Bedlam’s.

This feels, borrowing OU president Joe Harroz’s word from Friday’s regents meeting, “tectonic.”

The SEC has done something and so the Big Ten, the ACC and the Pac-12 will respond. The Big 12 will try to endure. So will the American and the other Group of Five conferences.

They might endure. A few of them besides the SEC might actually prosper.