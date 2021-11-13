Guerin Emig: OU lost at Baylor because of a lost offense, and that made a weird November outcome weirder

The Sooners totaled 260 yards and 18 first downs. They converted two of their nine cracks at third down. They popped one of their 53 plays for more than 19 yards — Haselwood’s 50-yard tackle-breaking gain with OU down 24-7 and about three minutes remaining.

It was 10-7, Bears, with 1:03 left in the third quarter when Riley replaced Williams with Spencer Rattler. Rattler completed a couple first-down passes to Mike Woods over the next two series, but was also sacked twice. OU punted twice.

So Riley brought back Williams with 3:57 left, the score 24-7 and the cause lost. It was such an odd scene, college football’s preeminent offensive coach flailing at the proverbial dark-closet light switch.

It was so disconcerting.

Asked to guess what happened, Mims said: “To be honest, I’m not really sure. We have to go back and look at it on film for me to give an accurate answer.”

That was actually pretty accurate. How can anyone be sure exactly how an offense of OU’s caliber, with OU’s late-season pedigree, breaks down like this?

“We had too many plays where it was one or two guys blowing their job,” H-back Jeremiah Hall offered.

“We were a little stale, honestly,” Riley said.