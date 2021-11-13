Guerin Emig: OU lost at Baylor because of a lost offense, and that made a weird November outcome weirder

WACO, Texas — Just under 11 minutes remained in the third quarter of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game and the score was 10-7, Bears. A weird situation for OU up till then, but not hopeless.
Then Caleb Williams took a shotgun snap standing on his 39-yard line. Seven seconds later, it was hopeless. And even weirder.
The Sooners fell 27-14 not because their defense was missing tackles or their kicker was missing field goals, problematic as each development was. OU has overcome worse since Lincoln Riley’s 2015 arrival as play caller.
The Sooners failed to overcome Saturday because their offense missed on everything.
"The quarterback room had turnovers and missed a couple pretty easy throws,” Riley said after his first November loss since his ’15 arrival dealt OU’s 2021 College Football Playoff hopes a massive blow. “We missed a couple things running-back wise, offensive-line wise. We just kind of all took our turn and never got in sync together."
The perfect visual to OU’s wildly imperfect day was that third-quarter snap to Williams.
The freshman quarterback took it and turned to his left to fake a handoff … despite the fact there was no running back in the formation. Startled, Williams retreated five yards. That Baylor poured through OU’s offensive line with five rushers startled him more.
Williams threw in the general direction of both running back Kennedy Brooks and receiver Marvin Mims near the OU sideline, but neither was near ready nor in position to make a play on a pass that should have been thrown into the Sooners’ bench. It was not.
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott leaped and caught the ball well inbounds at the Bears’ 40-yard line.
A rookie mistake? Absolutely. But don’t pin everything on Williams. The play also featured some disorganization and fragility. It wasn’t coached or executed well.
It was a complete breakdown that encapsulated OU’s offense. It was stunning to watch.
For six years before Saturday, the Sooners won every November game because they both ran and threw at ridiculously high levels.
For 3½ games coming into Saturday, the Sooners resembled their old point-a-minute pinball machines thanks to Williams’ emergence and tag-team playmaking from the likes of Brooks, Mims and receiver Jadon Haselwood.
OU had two weeks to rest their bodies and oil their parts. During last week’s bye, Riley and his players spoke confidently of the time of year and the championship run that typically coincides.
Then they showed up here on the banks of the Brazos River and played muddier than the water.
The Sooners totaled 260 yards and 18 first downs. They converted two of their nine cracks at third down. They popped one of their 53 plays for more than 19 yards — Haselwood’s 50-yard tackle-breaking gain with OU down 24-7 and about three minutes remaining.
It was 10-7, Bears, with 1:03 left in the third quarter when Riley replaced Williams with Spencer Rattler. Rattler completed a couple first-down passes to Mike Woods over the next two series, but was also sacked twice. OU punted twice.
So Riley brought back Williams with 3:57 left, the score 24-7 and the cause lost. It was such an odd scene, college football’s preeminent offensive coach flailing at the proverbial dark-closet light switch.
It was so disconcerting.
Asked to guess what happened, Mims said: “To be honest, I’m not really sure. We have to go back and look at it on film for me to give an accurate answer.”
That was actually pretty accurate. How can anyone be sure exactly how an offense of OU’s caliber, with OU’s late-season pedigree, breaks down like this?
“We had too many plays where it was one or two guys blowing their job,” H-back Jeremiah Hall offered.
“We were a little stale, honestly,” Riley said.
Another accurate statement. The Sooners looked like November in the Big Ten. Which, given Waco’s sunny 60 degrees, made it even crazier.
I suppose it could be as simple as a nemesis.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda is 2-1 against Riley since coordinating LSU’s defense in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl. He has limited Riley’s offenses to an average of 23 points and 284 yards.
Riley was frustrated with Aranda kicking a field goal on Saturday’s final play.
(Aranda said he needed the scoring margin for Big 12 championship-qualifying tiebreaker purposes. Riley countered: “I still think, above all else, there’s a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn’t have done it.”)
Riley was frustrated with Baylor students’ celebratory field rush, worried as he was about his engulfed players’ safety.
Riley was frustrated with a lot of things leaving Waco. He isn’t used to wrong turns so late in a Big 12 regular season. This was a wrong turn compounded by a flat tire.
And what made it so maddening was what was so bizarre. OU’s offense suffered the blowout.