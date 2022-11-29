Guerin Emig: OU just needs to go play a bowl opponent it can beat... But who is that?

A little holiday cheer to the final Big 12 Conference football rankings of the season – best-case scenarios for each team come bowl season.

Here we go...

1 – TCU

Record: 12-0 overall, 9-0 in the Big 12

Best-case scenario: A victory over Kansas State in Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 Championship, then a College Football Playoff appearance.

If TCU loses to K-State and Georgia, Michigan and USC all win their league title games, the Horned Frogs aren’t making the CFP. Their bid goes to Ohio State instead.

If the Frogs beat K-State, they’ll get the No. 3 seed in the CFP. That sets them up to play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl instead of Georgia in the Peach. They have a better shot to beat the Wolverines at a neutral site than the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

TCU playing for a national championship... Can you imagine?

2 – Kansas State

Record: 9-3 and 7-2

Best-case scenario: Upset TCU Saturday for the program’s first outright Big 12 championship since 2003 (the Wildcats shared the ’12 title with Oklahoma).

The ’03 Cats went to the Fiesta Bowl after taking down OU in the Big 12 title game, then lost to Ohio State. These Cats are headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of what happens Saturday in Arlington.

They have a real shot to upset TCU this weekend, then knock off their SEC opponent in New Orleans. Since it’s more fun to beat Alabama than Tennessee or LSU, here’s hoping Will Howard hangs with Bryce Young and Chris Klieman outcoaches Nick Saban New Year’s Eve.

3 – Texas

Record: 8-4 and 6-3

Best-case scenario: The Alamo Bowl gets first Big 12 dibs among the at-large bowls. Surely they’ll take Texas and hope 40,000 Longhorn fans make the drive to San Antonio. That turns the Alamo into a home game against the Pac-12 opponent.

The Horns should pull for Utah to beat USC in Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship, then have New Year’s Six bowls pass on the Trojans after the Utes clinch the Rose.

That, in turn, sets up Texas vs. Lincoln Riley in the Alamo and forces an OU fan base to... brace yourselves... root like mad for Texas.

An all-time schadenfreude moment in sports history right there.

4 – Texas Tech

Record: 7-5 and 5-4

Best-case scenario: The Red Raiders leap over OU, Oklahoma State and Baylor and grab a Cheez-It Bowl invite. That allows their fans the opportunity to escape Lubbock for Orlando for a few days.

As for football, Tyler Shough follows his attack on OU with another 400-yard game against North Carolina. Double T Nation delights in sticking it to Texas Ex Mack Brown, and in Shough announcing he’s coming back to play his Covid bonus season at Tech.

At last... A settled quarterback situation for head coach Joey McGuire.

5 – Baylor

Record: 6-6 and 4-5

Best-case scenario: A Liberty Bowl matchup against Arkansas.

Somehow the Bears and Razorbacks haven’t played since the Hogs bolted for the SEC 31 years ago. Arky’s last Southwest Conference home game was a 9-5 loss to Baylor Nov. 2, 1991.

A long-overdue rematch allows everyone a chance to revisit this all-time soundbite from Bears coach Grant Teaff from that snowy day in Fayetteville: "My daddy always told me when a friend dies you wear a coat and tie. So I wore a coat and tie."

6 – Oklahoma

Record: 6-6 and 3-6

Best-case scenario: Go somewhere and play somebody next month you can beat. Otherwise, Brent Venables stares a losing OU football season dead in its cold, dark eyes. Incredible.

The question is who are we sure the Sooners can beat?

Missouri in the Liberty Bowl? Sort of doubt OU wants any part of an SEC bowl opponent. Imagine the last rites offered toward the program if the Sooners lose to a lower-tier team from their future league.

Arkansas in the Texas Bowl? See: Liberty Bowl.

Maryland in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl? Maaaybe. Though the Terrapins did play both Michigan and Ohio State close this season.

For those answering "Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl?" No. Stop. The Falcons run the flexbone and own the No. 1-ranked defense in FBS.

That’s the last team OU needs to mess with next month.

7 – Oklahoma State

Record: 7-5 and 4-5

Best-case scenario: Same as it is every year, it feels like, for the Cowboys – go get a matchup where Mike Gundy’s bowl record (11-5) is touted over his Bedlam record (3-15). This year, the Pokes need to go get a matchup where Gundy can move past Steve Spurrier, Frank Beamer and Gary Patterson on the all-time bowl victory list.

Let’s make it OSU vs. Mizzou in the Texas Bowl. Maybe Spencer Sanders gives it one more fling. If Taylor Cornelius can feast on the Tigers in a bowl game (2018 Liberty), surely Sanders can.

Sanders runs it up and decides to return for a sixth OSU season. The offense runs it up and Kasey Dunn gets fans off his back. The Cowboys run it up and Gundy can start bragging about his culture again.

8 – Kansas

Record: 6-6 and 3-6

Best-case scenario: The Jayhawks beat archenemy Missouri in the Liberty, Houston or some patch of grass off I-70. Jalon Daniels gives us another glimpse of his sterling September form.

And Lance Leipold really does decide to stick around and build on the Bill Snyder Jr. miracle he has working in Lawrence.

9 – West Virginia

Record: 5-7 and 3-6

Best-case scenario: Neal Brown keeps his job.

Not sure how Mountaineer fans/donors would feel about that, but sometimes a really decent man deserves a totally decent break.

So how bout Brown comes back, busts his butt winning the offseason transfer portal fight, and rewards a rare show of faith by university administration with a surprisingly successful 2023 season.

10 – Iowa State

Record: 4-8 and 1-8

Best-case scenario: The Iowa State offense apologizes to the Iowa State defense and promises the past three months will never, ever happen again.