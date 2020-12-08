Guerin Emig: OU has path to College Football Playoff, but you must dream a little to see it

Oklahoma is stuck at No. 11 in the rankings with time running low, but you can still see OU’s path to the College Football Playoff.
It just takes some imagination.
Step 1: The Sooners beat West Virginia on Saturday and then Iowa State in the Big 12 championship Dec. 19. That pushes them past the No. 7 Cyclones and gives them a resume-bolstering league title.
Step 2: Alabama smacks No. 6 Florida in the SEC championship. Notre Dame does the same to No. 3 Clemson in the ACC title game. The committee vaults 2-loss conference champion OU over 2-loss conference runners-up Florida and Clemson.
Step 3: The committee vaults OU over No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Georgia and No. 10 Miami on the basis of the Aggies, Bulldogs and Hurricanes not making it to a conference championship game.
Step 4: The committee vaults OU over No. 4 Ohio State on the basis of the Buckeyes not making it to the Big Ten Championship. How do the Buckeyes miss out on that?
The Big Ten sticks to its guns and requires a team to have played six games in order to qualify for the league championship. Ohio State has played five. Its regular-season finale against Michigan has been postponed.
(Quick reality check: The Big Ten will unearth Woody Hayes if that’s what it takes to get the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship.)
Step 5: Tulsa beats No. 8 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship Dec. 19. (Although 2-loss Big 12 champion OU might jump unbeaten AAC champ Cincinnati regardless.)
Voila. Even if there is no rankings movement next week -- and there has been little budging to this point -- the Sooners could conceivably shoot from No. 11 to No. 4 and join Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the playoff when the final rankings appear Dec. 20.
That’s the dream scenario.
Now for the reality: OU is, in fact, stuck.
It takes upward mobility to make the playoff, especially if you are ranked outside the top 10. The Sooners got there in 2015 after starting at No. 15 because things broke loose above them. They were No. 12 in the second week of the rankings, then No. 7, then No. 3.
Things aren’t breaking loose above No. 11 OU this year. Not yet anyway.
It helps to have a robust conference, as 2015 showed. OU advanced quickly by beating No. 6 Baylor and No. 6 Oklahoma State down the ’15 stretch.
The Sooners would get a nice bump by beating Iowa State in Arlington Dec. 19, especially now that ISU is up to No. 7, but it would be nicer if the Big 12’s other CFP ranked teams -- Texas at No. 20 and Oklahoma State at No. 22 -- were higher.
The toughest obstacle here isn’t related to the Big 12, or to the chaos-free rankings. It’s OU’s 7-2 record. The committee has never put a 2-loss team in the playoff.
The 2-loss Sooners gave committee members something to consider in 2016 when they charged from an initial ranking of No. 14 to No. 7. Just not enough to overcome September defeats to Ohio State and Houston.
This year’s Sooners lost Big 12 games to Kansas State and Iowa State, the latter in October. Those are a killer if the CFP committee winds up weighing 2-loss OU vs. 1-loss Alabama, should Florida upset Bama in the SEC Championship, or 2-loss OU vs. 1-loss Notre Dame, should Clemson win the ACC championship rematch over the Irish.
OU needs two decisive wins over West Virginia and Iowa State to overcome those two bad losses. They need a little chaos at the top of the rankings from the four-step scenario at the top of the column, or after some anarchy this Saturday.
Arkansas stunning Alabama and LSU upsetting Florida would help. Michigan upsetting Ohio State would have helped, but that game is off.
Wake Forest upsetting Notre Dame and Florida State upsetting Clemson Saturday would have helped, but the ACC canceled those regular-season finales last week.
The ACC is in prime position. So is the SEC. Bet on Ohio State being fine.
That leaves the Big 12. OU and Iowa State.
That leaves the Sooners needing some wins, some help and some imagination on their long road to the playoff.
