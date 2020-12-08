Guerin Emig: OU has path to College Football Playoff, but you must dream a little to see it

Step 5: Tulsa beats No. 8 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship Dec. 19. (Although 2-loss Big 12 champion OU might jump unbeaten AAC champ Cincinnati regardless.)

Voila. Even if there is no rankings movement next week -- and there has been little budging to this point -- the Sooners could conceivably shoot from No. 11 to No. 4 and join Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the playoff when the final rankings appear Dec. 20.

That’s the dream scenario.

Now for the reality: OU is, in fact, stuck.

It takes upward mobility to make the playoff, especially if you are ranked outside the top 10. The Sooners got there in 2015 after starting at No. 15 because things broke loose above them. They were No. 12 in the second week of the rankings, then No. 7, then No. 3.

Things aren’t breaking loose above No. 11 OU this year. Not yet anyway.

It helps to have a robust conference, as 2015 showed. OU advanced quickly by beating No. 6 Baylor and No. 6 Oklahoma State down the ’15 stretch.