Guerin Emig: OU has linemen's stamina to thank for offense's speed, prompting latest hat-tip to Jerry Schmidt

NORMAN — We all remember Sam Bradford, Jermaine Gresham and DeMarco Murray from Oklahoma’s original snap-every-second-and-score-every-minute offense of 2008, but let’s not devalue Phil Loadholt, Duke Robinson and Trent Williams.

It wasn’t just the strongest offensive line of Bob Stoops’ 18-season run, it was the fittest. It had to be with how feverishly the Sooners played.

Fast forward to something Jeff Lebby, OU’s high-octane first-year offensive coordinator, said Monday: “The big guys that are 330 pounds getting set and getting into stance and ready to come running off the ball... We’ll go as we go up front. We’ll go as they go and that’s always been the case and it still is.”

The players, position coaches and coordinators have changed over 14 years but the idea has not. OU’s big uglies must block and move with equal effectiveness in order for the pretty boys in the backfield and split out wide to sprint and score.

The blocking instruction falls to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. We’ll see how that progresses through the season.

The moving? The fitness element so critical to the Sooners’ offensive success? That falls on the same man now as it did in ’08 — strength and conditioning sage Jerry Schmidt.

“We talk about it all the time, to have competitive stamina. Play the hardest, the longest, the toughest. Schmidty’s had a tremendous effect,” said Brent Venables, the head coach who brought Schmidt back to OU after his four-season stint at Texas A&M. “I think he’s had tremendous influence on our entire team, but the bigs in particular. They feel more equipped and empowered than they ever have.”

It was easy to pick up on that vibe throughout the preseason.

Asked one month ago if the added strength of OU’s offensive line combined with Lebby’s breakneck pace signaled stamina issues, center Andrew Raym said: “No, it’s not a concern. It’s Schmidty. We were running through the summer. He got us in shape.”

Asked about conditioning in the run-up to last week’s season opener against UTEP, right guard Chris Murray said: “One thing I know I can do on my part is get healthier and work on my body, work on my craft. That’s been on my mind, to continue to develop myself. Coach Schmidty being here has been a huge part of that.”

Here’s how left guard McKade Mettauer put it last week: “We’re running however many sprints, like 20-something sprints, right? Never done that in my life. But there’s something about breaking that inhibitor in your brain that has happened here, where you just keep going. It’s like, ‘OK, we’re done,’ but honestly you feel like, ‘I could run 10 more of those.’”

“Schmidty brought that out of me,” Mettauer said. “I didn’t know it was there, but he has brought that out of me, the discipline and mental toughness.”

Reflecting Tuesday on Schmidt’s influence, Venables said: “The number one place is the mindset, all that goes into that every day. The push for excellence, and the work that they put in, and the confidence that you gain from that. Even if it’s sometimes just the placebo effect, good. However you get it done.”

However it got done, it translated in OU’s 45-13 rout of UTEP.

Asked about the Sooners’ tempo in their opener, tackle Tyler Guyton said: “I heard some of UTEP’s players even saying something about it. They were like, ‘Oh, y’all are only good because of your tempo.’ I was like ‘Y’all just can’t handle it.’”

The Sooners could. Their linemen could.

They didn’t always play or communicate cleanly. They didn’t open gaping holes for their running backs consistently. Again, they’ll trust Bedenbaugh to patch those holes.

They also didn’t cramp up. They moved briskly up and down Owen Field, most noticeably as OU shot ahead 21-0.

“It was our job to push the tempo,” Mettauer reported. “I’m not gonna say it was easy. First real game-time experience in the offense, it was a little bit challenging. But I think the more that we do, we’re gonna get it perfected.”

The closer the linemen get to that end, the closer the 2022 Sooners will resemble their 2008 vintage, when the pace picked up rapidly, the o-line hit maximum “competitive stamina” and the skill players pumped out touchdowns as a result.

The closer OU’s linemen perfect pushing tempo, the more we should recognize not just them or Bedenbaugh, Lebby and Venables. We should recognize, once again, Schmidt.

A strength and conditioning coach as integral to his program as he has ever been.