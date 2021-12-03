Guerin Emig OU coach search mailbag 2.0: Dabo Swinney enters the conversation because college football has gone cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs

Big-time college coaches have hearts. I believe all coaches bleed for the players they coach, as long as they’re coaching them.

It’s just that love comes with an expiration date — the moment another AD offers something more beneficial. Could be a richer contract. Could be richer winning opportunities.

That’s when coaches’ hearts shrink two sizes too small.

From Bill: “When did the ethics change? I thought that if a college was interested in a coach, they were supposed to contact the sports administrator of that university for permission to talk to the coach. I can remember when this was done as being ethical. I guess times have changed and anything is OK, if you can get what you want.”

I have always been skeptical of the AD-to-AD courtesy. It’s been my belief that the coach who is contacted owes it to his current athletic director to give notice, not the AD who is doing the contacting.