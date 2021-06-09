Guerin Emig: One swing from college softball's ultimate hitter lifts Sooners into WCWS championship game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Used to be teams rode pitchers to deep Women’s College Series runs. They had killer stuff (Jennie Finch), killer names (Debbie Doom) or a killer presence (Monica Abbott).

Oklahoma has a pretty mean pitcher in Giselle Juarez. She beat Florida State Wednesday night, her fourth Women's College World Series victory since Saturday. She is a big reason the Sooners are playing FSU for a national championship Thursday afternoon.

Jocelyn Alo, though, is the biggest.

The most fearsome hitter in this, or quite likely any other, WCWS shot a 2-and-0 pitch into the first row of right-center field bleachers in Wednesday’s top of the sixth inning, firing the Sooners into their first lead of the game and propelling them to an eventual 6-2 victory.

In a game it had to win to play into Thursday’s winner-take-all championship, OU seemed stuck heading into the sixth. Florida State led 2-1 on the strength of Elizabeth Mason’s first-inning home run and solid work by starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock.

The Sooners were putting the ball in play, they just weren’t getting anywhere. They weren’t getting any big hits, except for Jana Johns’ tape-measure solo homer in the top of the third.