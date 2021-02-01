Guerin Emig: One study suggests fans more willing to attend games as vaccine circulates

Also from the most recent poll, 32 percent of adults said they would attend an indoor sporting event under the same stipulations. That number was 21 percent in Seton Hall’s poll last November.

Of those polled who also considered themselves fans, 46 percent said they would attend an indoor game versus 38 percent who said they would not.

The press release included this statement from Charles Grantham, director of the Seton Hall sports management center that oversaw the poll: “Now that the vaccine is no longer an abstraction but a reality, people are beginning to seek some form of normalcy. This is certainly encouraging for sports leagues and their players who last March could see no end in sight.”

Does Seton Hall’s study signal that end? Of course not. We have a long way to go, a lot of vaccines to distribute and administer, and now virus variants that could sidetrack efforts. Castiglione and Bowlsby are as aware of the challenges ahead as anyone.

But at least they, and we, can point to one study that reflects some optimism. And we can use all of the optimism we can get given all that we have been through.

Featured gallery: OU vs. Florida in Cotton Bowl

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig’s most memorable stories of 2020

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.