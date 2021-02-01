Guerin Emig: One study suggests fans more willing to attend games as vaccine circulates

Also from the most recent poll, 32 percent of adults said they would attend an indoor sporting event under the same stipulations. That number was 21 percent in Seton Hall’s poll last November.
Of those polled who also considered themselves fans, 46 percent said they would attend an indoor game versus 38 percent who said they would not.
The press release included this statement from Charles Grantham, director of the Seton Hall sports management center that oversaw the poll: “Now that the vaccine is no longer an abstraction but a reality, people are beginning to seek some form of normalcy. This is certainly encouraging for sports leagues and their players who last March could see no end in sight.”
Does Seton Hall’s study signal that end? Of course not. We have a long way to go, a lot of vaccines to distribute and administer, and now virus variants that could sidetrack efforts. Castiglione and Bowlsby are as aware of the challenges ahead as anyone.
But at least they, and we, can point to one study that reflects some optimism. And we can use all of the optimism we can get given all that we have been through.
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl Championships Trophy while celebrating with players after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Watch Now: OU's Lincoln Riley on 'very special' Cotton Bowl win
Lincoln Riley responds to Dan Mullen's postgame comments
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hugs Florida head coach Dan Mullen after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) holds up the Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP Trophy after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl Championships Trophy while celebrating with players after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl Championships Trophy while celebrating with players after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) celebrates after winning the Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP Trophy after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley walks back to sideline after having a cooler of water dumped on him during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Cotton Bowl Championships Trophy while celebrating with players after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley walks back to sideline after having a cooler of water dumped on him during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
010521-tul-spt-emigblog Big12
Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) flexes next to the Cotton Bowl Championships Trophy after Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches a touchdown pass over Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches a touchdown pass over Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) during the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) hugs wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) after his touchdown catch during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) short of the end zone for a goal line stop during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs past Florida linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. (10) while scoring a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) short of the end zone for a goal line stop during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) spins away from Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) yells after a his team scores a defensive touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) watches as Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) intercepts ar pass during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown while being tackled by Florida linebackers Mohamoud Diabate (11) and Andrew Chatfield Jr. (10) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (13) celebrates with safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) after scoring a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a touchdown while being defended by Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) short of the goal line during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) jogs off the field after throwing a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a touchdown while being defended by Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson stiff-arms Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) while being pursued by Florida linebacker Amari Burney (30) during the Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. See game coverage in
SPORTS, B1.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley looks at the video board during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (0) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) short of the goal line during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) knocks away a pas intended for Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) yells after a his team scores a defensive touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Shane Whitter (35) knocks a pass away from Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley looks at his play call sheet during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs past Florida defensive back Brad Stewart Jr. (2) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs past Florida linebacker Amari Burney (30) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
010321-tul-spt-emigcolumn Riley
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with quarterback Spencer Rattler after his rushing touchdown during the Sooners’ win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) runs upfield after a catch during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma fan Corey Sutter, of Oklahoma City, films himself while fans cheer before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma fan Corey Sutter, of Oklahoma City, films himself while fans cheer before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma fans watch a video on the video board before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma and Florida fans cheer as their team's warmup before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma fan Corey Sutter, of Oklahoma City, films himself while fans cheer before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma and Florida fans cheer as their team's warmup before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma fans watch a video on the video board before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) loses his helmet while being tackled by Florida linebacker Derek Wingo (15) and defensive back Trey Dean III (0) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) sacks Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) tackles Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) short of the goal line during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) yells after a his team scores a defensive touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) attempts to tackle Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) runs upfield after a catch during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive players celebrate with linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) after his interception during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles for yards during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) joins teammates in celebrating with wide receiver Theo Wease (10) after his touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive players celebrate with linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) after his interception. It was one of three Sooner interceptions during Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) tackles Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (10) knocks a pass away from Florida tight end Keon Zipperer (9) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) runs past Florida defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (16) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) high fives players after an Oklahoma touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan (1) runs past Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) high fives players after an Oklahoma touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) attempts a pass during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch signals a play during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) stiff arms Florida linebacker Amari Burney (30) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) and defensive lineman Josh Ellison (90) tackle Florida running back Malik Davis (20) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) scrambles for yards during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) hugs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) runs into an official while celebrating a play during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) slides after a long run during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) tackles Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) spits while waiting to get a play from the sideline during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
