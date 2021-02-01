 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: One study suggests fans more willing to attend games as vaccine circulates

Oklahoma fans check their fans and talk before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Last summer as we barreled toward a college football season and schools formulated ticket and attendance policies, administrators wondered about fans’ willingness to show up in a pandemic.

“I think it’s yet unknown what the psychology of public assembly will be,” Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in August. “Will people go back and sit cheek by jowl with people they don’t know when there’s not a vaccine in place?”

“We know some will be very sensitive about it until there are more medical advancements, vaccinations, therapeutic treatments, etcetera,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said of his situation at Oklahoma last June.

I spoke to some of the 22,700 fans allowed to attend OU’s opener against Missouri State Sept. 12. While they were excitedly willing to return, they knew of others who were not. One fan used his mom’s ticket because of her hesitancy. Another returned half of his four-ticket allotment.

Per that example, Bowlsby and Castiglione were right to wonder and be mindful of fans’ sensitivity.

It is impossible to know how fans will feel about attending home games next September, but at least we have seen some of those advancements Castiglione referenced. Thirty-one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To that effect, one study that popped into my email last week suggested a growing willingness to attend games now that the vaccine is circulating.

Of the 1,522 adults polled nationwide by Seton Hall University Jan. 22-25, 40 percent said they would attend an outdoor sporting event if they were vaccinated, and provided there was an adherence to social distancing, restricted attendance and the use of personal protective equipment at the venue.

That’s still less than the 41 percent of adults who said they would not attend outdoor games, but a more even percentage than Seton Hall’s two previous polls. Last November with no vaccine circulating, 28 percent of responders said they would attend outdoor games. Last April, that figure was 25 percent.

Of those polled Jan. 22-25 who also considered themselves sports fans, 57 percent said they would attend an outdoor game under the same vaccine/safety stipulations, compared to 29 percent who said they would not.

Also from the most recent poll, 32 percent of adults said they would attend an indoor sporting event under the same stipulations. That number was 21 percent in Seton Hall’s poll last November.

Of those polled who also considered themselves fans, 46 percent said they would attend an indoor game versus 38 percent who said they would not.

The press release included this statement from Charles Grantham, director of the Seton Hall sports management center that oversaw the poll: “Now that the vaccine is no longer an abstraction but a reality, people are beginning to seek some form of normalcy. This is certainly encouraging for sports leagues and their players who last March could see no end in sight.”

Does Seton Hall’s study signal that end? Of course not. We have a long way to go, a lot of vaccines to distribute and administer, and now virus variants that could sidetrack efforts. Castiglione and Bowlsby are as aware of the challenges ahead as anyone.

But at least they, and we, can point to one study that reflects some optimism. And we can use all of the optimism we can get given all that we have been through.

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

