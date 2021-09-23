Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for OU-West Virginia

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown

Brown has carried 17, 15 and 19 times over the Mountaineers’ first three games. He has scored five touchdowns. He put 161 yards on Virginia Tech in WVU’s 27-21 victory last week. Clearly Mounties coach Neal Brown wants to ride his most productive offensive player while taking some of the load off Doege.

Assuming that is WVU’s strategy Saturday night in Norman, it should be the type of ball-control, low-possession game that Nebraska played there last week. The Huskers lost because they didn’t execute well enough to finish the job.

Brown is the workhorse Nebraska doesn’t have. If he’s on and WVU’s offensive line and special teams aren’t self-destructing, things could get very interesting.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Mario Williams turns momentum in OU’s favor with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. It sparks the Sooners’ defense to a three-and-out stop on the ensuing possession. OU takes over. Rattler zips his offense down the field and hits Mike Woods for another score.

Crisis averted, for both Rattler and the Sooners.

ONE PICK