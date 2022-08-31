Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU's opener against UTEP

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 2022 opener against UTEP...

ONE PLAYER

Pick an OU linebacker.

DaShaun White, David Ugwoegbu, Danny Stutsman and Shane Witter have spent the past two or three years absorbing Alex Grinch’s defense and Brian Odom’s fundamentals. There was some development, but not enough to satisfy a Sooners fan base starved for a defensive breakthrough.

Enter Brent Venables, who made tackling machines of his linebackers as defensive coordinator at OU and Clemson.

The Sooners are going to face much better offenses than what UTEP offers – the Miners managed just 13 points in their season-opening loss to North Texas last week – but it’s still worth following Venables’ linebackers as they follow the ball Saturday.

The expectation is they will take straighter lines to ball-carriers and make more secure, more violent tackles. We can measure that reality regardless of the opponent.

Something else – White and Ugwoegbu were named captains for Saturday’s game. That ramps up the responsibilities at OU’s most pivotal defensive position.

“I’ve always felt like I could do a lot of things,” White said recently, “and I think playing under Venables and playing under this defensive scheme is going to allow me to show all the things I can do. I’m excited as I can be.”

That excitement must translate into production.

ONE PROBLEM

There is always a tendency to overanalyze the season opener. Take a new head coach with new assistants, nearly half a roster of new players and add a new attitude hammered home by Venables and motivational tag-team partner Jerry Schmidt, and you can already feel the mad rush to judgments in Norman.

I’m as curious as you to see Dillon Gabriel reunite with Jeff Lebby, to see how complementary offensive pieces Marvin Mims and Eric Gray mesh in the system.

I’m curious to see how wild Venables gets with blitzes and coverages, and who he employs in both instances.

I’m curious to see if the energy that has pulsed through the program since Venables’ arrival doubles (triples?) in intensity on a game day.

But we all must realize the Sooners are going to be faaarrr from a finished product at game’s end.

Venables has left an undeniably deep impression in nine months. He has set up his first team as a head coach to succeed.

We just won’t know how much it can succeed based on UTEP.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

It seems proper that the Sooners score their first touchdown of the Venables era on defense. Let’s make it a 34-yard scoop-and-score by defensive end Ethan Downs.

ONE PICK

Sooners 47, Miners 7