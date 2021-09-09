 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina
0 Comments
editor's pick

Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091021-tul-spt-emigoublog oneplayeroneproblem

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reaches for the pylon while being tackled by Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina

ONE PLAYER

OU receiver Marvin Mims

I went back and checked the play-by-play from the Sooners’ win over Tulane last Saturday. Mims had 4 catches for 102 yards through OU’s first drive of the second quarter.

From that point forward, Spencer Rattler targeted Mims just twice, completing one of those two throws for a 15-yard first down.

There are questions surrounding Rattler after his inconsistent performance against Tulane. He might answer some of them Saturday night by getting the ball to OU’s best receiver beyond the opening minutes of the second quarter.

ONE PROBLEM

Western Carolina opened its season last week with a 31-28 home loss to Eastern Kentucky. That makes the Catamounts 7-26 since their 2018 season.

There are FCS opponents who can fight fair in games like Saturday’s in Norman. North Dakota State comes to mind. Missouri State fought Oklahoma State to the buzzer last week in Stillwater. Montana won at Washington last Saturday. Western Carolina will not be able to fight fair.

I understand why FBS coaches like lopsided games against FCS teams. They get to use a ton of young players.

More in question is whether coaches get any kind of gauge on their teams’ overall progress in mismatches like OU-WCU.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The Sooners’ leading rusher won’t be Kennedy Brooks or Eric Gray but Jaden Knowles, a 5-7 walk-on who last carried the ball in a college game for Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Riley hoped to get Knowles and fellow walk-on Todd Hudson some rushes last week since they comprise the depth chart behind Brooks and Gray, but Tulane had other ideas.

Western Carolina presents a better opportunity. Knowles, who’d just as soon talk about the weather as football, will literally run with it.

ONE PICK

Sooners 54, Catamounts 7

Featured video: Big 12 football rankings after Week 1

Compiled by Guerin Emig. Texas ahead of OSU after Cowboys' surprising struggle

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News