Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina

ONE PLAYER

OU receiver Marvin Mims

I went back and checked the play-by-play from the Sooners’ win over Tulane last Saturday. Mims had 4 catches for 102 yards through OU’s first drive of the second quarter.

From that point forward, Spencer Rattler targeted Mims just twice, completing one of those two throws for a 15-yard first down.

There are questions surrounding Rattler after his inconsistent performance against Tulane. He might answer some of them Saturday night by getting the ball to OU’s best receiver beyond the opening minutes of the second quarter.

ONE PROBLEM

Western Carolina opened its season last week with a 31-28 home loss to Eastern Kentucky. That makes the Catamounts 7-26 since their 2018 season.

There are FCS opponents who can fight fair in games like Saturday’s in Norman. North Dakota State comes to mind. Missouri State fought Oklahoma State to the buzzer last week in Stillwater. Montana won at Washington last Saturday. Western Carolina will not be able to fight fair.