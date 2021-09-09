Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Western Carolina

More in question is whether coaches get any kind of gauge on their teams’ overall progress in mismatches like OU-WCU.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
The Sooners’ leading rusher won’t be Kennedy Brooks or Eric Gray but Jaden Knowles, a 5-7 walk-on who last carried the ball in a college game for Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Riley hoped to get Knowles and fellow walk-on Todd Hudson some rushes last week since they comprise the depth chart behind Brooks and Gray, but Tulane had other ideas.
Western Carolina presents a better opportunity. Knowles, who’d just as soon
talk about the weather as football, will literally run with it. Featured video: Big 12 football rankings after Week 1
Compiled by Guerin Emig. Texas ahead of OSU after Cowboys' surprising struggle
Photos: OU takes on Tulane
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) and linebacker Marvin Moody (0) attempt to tackle Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) as he leaps towards the pylon during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) hits Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles for yards during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reaches for the pylon while being tackled by Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Marcus Stripling celebrates with Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas as he yells in excitement after recording a sack during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) stiff arms Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) hits Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma safety Pat Fields tackles Tulane running back Cameron Carroll during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) bobbles the ball during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane offensive lineman Jackson Fort (74) and Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) attempt to recover a fumble during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebackers David Ugwoegbu and Nik Bonitto tackle Tulane running back Tyjae Spears during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith and teammates celebrate after his fumble recovery during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs past Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) and linebacker Marvin Moody (0) attempt to tackle Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) as he leaps towards the pylon during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence yells while running into the locker room with his teammates before a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane tight end Will Wallace (84) celebrates after a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackles Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackles Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma tight ends Jeremiah Hall (27), Tulane defensive back Rudy Dyson (17), and Austin Stogner (18) attempt to recover an onside kick during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) knocks a pass away from Tulane tight end Will Wallace (84) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles for yards while being pressured by Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma tight ends Jeremiah Hall (27), Tulane defensive back Rudy Dyson (17), and Austin Stogner (18) attempt to recover an onside kick during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (1) celebrates after his team recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) breaks an attempted tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) short of the first down marker on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Oklahoma would run out the clock on its next possession.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) knocks a pass away from Tulane tight end Will Wallace (84) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith (20) pressures Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs past Tulane safety Macon Clark (37) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) and Pat Fields (10) tackle Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis (4) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Tulane running back Ygenio Booker (5) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (1) celebrates after his team recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and Tulane running back Ygenio Booker (5) watch a pass fall incomplete during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) breaks an attempted tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackle Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) short of the first down marker on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Oklahoma would run out the clock on its next possession.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) tackles Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
An official gets caught in a pile of player while Tulane defensive lineman Angelo Anderson (3) and linebacker Marvin Moody (0) tackle Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) hangs onto a catch after being tackled by Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham (9) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) tackles Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) short of the first down marker on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Oklahoma would run out the clock on its next possession.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith (20) tackles Tulane running back Cameron Carroll (20) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) tackles Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
An official gets caught in a pile of player while Tulane defensive lineman Angelo Anderson (3) and linebacker Marvin Moody (0) tackle Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Tulane
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2), safety Macon Clark (37), and defensive end Noah Seiden (91) tackle Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Labor Day sale: $1 for six months
Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!