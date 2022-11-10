Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-West Virginia

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. game at West Virginia Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel

How can it not be?

Gabriel looked very good in OU’s wins over Kansas and Iowa State. He played well over stretches of the Sooners’ loss to Baylor last week. But those three interceptions... In a 38-35 game...

Ouch.

Fortunately things set up for a pretty nice recovery.

The weather, always a consideration in Morgantown in mid-November, should be acceptable. Slight chance of rain and temperatures approaching 50 degrees. That’s helpful.

West Virginia’s pass defense ranks 118th in FBS. Check out these yardage totals of Big 12 quarterbacks throwing against the Mountaineers: Max Duggan 341, Blake Shapen 326, Behren Morton 325 and Hudson Card 303. Jalon Daniels threw for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in Morgantown Sept. 10. Hunter Dekkers threw for 219 and 2 TDs against WVU in Ames last week.

Gabriel is a better pure passer than all of the above. He should have no problem getting to 300-plus. The key is keeping his interception number down, something he was doing before last Saturday. Once more, the odds are in Gabriel’s favor. The Mountaineers have just three interceptions in nine games. The only FBS teams with fewer (2) are Michigan State, Arizona and Texas A&M.

ONE PROBLEM

The game is in Morgantown, not Norman.

WVU’s home record is 2-2. Wins over Towson and Baylor, losses to Kansas and TCU. Nothing to get too excited about, right? Well...

Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns in that overtime loss to the Jayhawks. He threw for 275 yards and a pair of scores in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss to TCU two weeks ago, a game WVU trailed by a field goal with 4:12 remaining. He threw for 283 yards and a score in the Mounties’ 43-40 upset of Baylor Oct. 13.

Check out Daniels’ last two games on the road: 8-of-22 for 81 yards at Iowa State last week, and a trio of interceptions at Texas Tech Oct. 22.

The Sooners catch some breaks here. The 11 a.m. kickoff should take some of the rowdiness out of Milan Puskar Stadium. So should West Virginia’s 1-5 Big 12 record.

OU should also expect a crisper opposing quarterback than if Daniels was throwing at Owen Field. And a crisper opposing quarterback usually means a stiffer overall challenge.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

After losing his West Virginia head coaching job in three or four weeks, Neal Brown winds up on Brent Venables’ OU staff next season as an offensive analyst. He takes the position currently held by former Texas Tech head man Matt Wells after Wells jumps back into the head coaching ring at a Group of Five program to be named later.

ONE PICK

Sooners 36, Mountaineers 30