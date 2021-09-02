 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Tulane
090321-tul-spt-emigblog oupredictions

Former Tennessee running back Eric Gray transferred to Oklahoma during the 2021 offseason. He is shown here in April 2021 spring football practice. Photo courtesy of OU Athletics

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Tulane Saturday afternoon in Norman...

ONE PLAYER

OU running back Eric Gray

We know Spencer Rattler can throw the ball, Kennedy Brooks can run it and any number of Sooner receivers can catch it. I think OU’s going to be just fine across the offensive line.

Gray is Lincoln Riley’s wild card.

Whether complementing Brooks in the run game or circling out of the backfield and giving Rattler a bonus check-down target, Gray might be one of the busiest, most productive weapons in Riley’s arsenal.

We have been led to believe that will be the case. I’m looking forward to finding out for myself beginning Saturday afternoon.

ONE PROBLEM

It’s going to be 95 degrees by the second half kickoff.

The first half should be all sorts of fun for an OU fan base getting its first look at Sooners football since the Cotton Bowl. The game's final third could be an absolute slog as both teams deal with the heat and cramping issues pop up.

My advice if you’re watching at home: Keep 11 a.m. games Kansas State-Stanford and Penn State-Wisconsin on speed dial. You might even check on Nebraska and make sure the Huskers aren’t blowing their 11 a.m. home opener against Fordham.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The postgame message board/call-in show buzz centers on freshman Caleb Williams’ 80-yard touchdown strike to freshman Mario Williams in the third quarter.

Nothing like a peek into a team’s five-star future to send fans into five-alarm hysterics.

ONE PICK

Crimson Wave 49, Green Wave 17

