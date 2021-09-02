Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Tulane

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Tulane Saturday afternoon in Norman...

ONE PLAYER

OU running back Eric Gray

We know Spencer Rattler can throw the ball, Kennedy Brooks can run it and any number of Sooner receivers can catch it. I think OU’s going to be just fine across the offensive line.

Gray is Lincoln Riley’s wild card.

Whether complementing Brooks in the run game or circling out of the backfield and giving Rattler a bonus check-down target, Gray might be one of the busiest, most productive weapons in Riley’s arsenal.

We have been led to believe that will be the case. I’m looking forward to finding out for myself beginning Saturday afternoon.

ONE PROBLEM

It’s going to be 95 degrees by the second half kickoff.

The first half should be all sorts of fun for an OU fan base getting its first look at Sooners football since the Cotton Bowl. The game's final third could be an absolute slog as both teams deal with the heat and cramping issues pop up.