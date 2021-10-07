Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas

Ehlinger, always a load to bring down, gives way to Casey Thompson Saturday. Thompson quarterbacks behind an offensive line that is missing injured guard Denzel Okafor.

This will likely be Bonitto’s and Thomas’ final shot at the Longhorns, barring a Big 12 Championship rematch. OU-Texas is always a legacy opportunity, but that goes double for seniors or draft-eligible underclassmen.

So there’s one source of inspiration for Bonitto and Thomas. The others: Texas’ hopes rest with Robinson and Thompson. Bonitto and Thomas represent OU’s best individual hopes to stop those two Longhorns. Bonitto and Thomas, therefore, are the Sooners’ twin keys to victory.

ONE PROBLEM

Texas’ game plan

It shouldn’t be much different than OU’s last three opponents – keep a slower, steadier pace offensively to limit Sooner possessions. This is best accomplished with a reliable running game and a knack for converting third downs. The Longhorns have the nation’s second-leading rusher in Robinson and FBS’ second-most efficient team converting third downs. Talk about a double whammy.