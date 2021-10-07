Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas
ONE PLAYER
Two players this week – Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas
Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a terrific running back. He is capable of putting 150 yards on the Sooners and being the biggest individual difference in Saturday’s game. He does not have a vintage Texas offensive line blocking for him, however, and this where OU’s biggest defensive difference-makers come into play.
Don’t let the final score of last year’s game – 53-45 – fool you into thinking the Sooners came up lame defensively. Bonitto and Thomas impacted.
From Eric Bailey’s Tulsa World story: “Bonitto had a third-down sack on Sam Ehlinger to force a field goal attempt in the third overtime. It was a key moment, as was his sack to keep the Longhorns from scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter."
From another Bailey story: “Thomas was having a monster defensive performance before banging up his shoulder late in Oklahoma’s 53-45 win against Texas."
Ehlinger, always a load to bring down, gives way to Casey Thompson Saturday. Thompson quarterbacks behind an offensive line that is missing injured guard Denzel Okafor.
This will likely be Bonitto’s and Thomas’ final shot at the Longhorns, barring a Big 12 Championship rematch. OU-Texas is always a legacy opportunity, but that goes double for seniors or draft-eligible underclassmen.
So there’s one source of inspiration for Bonitto and Thomas. The others: Texas’ hopes rest with Robinson and Thompson. Bonitto and Thomas represent OU’s best individual hopes to stop those two Longhorns. Bonitto and Thomas, therefore, are the Sooners’ twin keys to victory.
ONE PROBLEM
Texas’ game plan
It shouldn’t be much different than OU’s last three opponents – keep a slower, steadier pace offensively to limit Sooner possessions. This is best accomplished with a reliable running game and a knack for converting third downs. The Longhorns have the nation’s second-leading rusher in Robinson and FBS’ second-most efficient team converting third downs. Talk about a double whammy.
Something else – a low number of possessions puts pressure on Spencer Rattler and OU’s offense to capitalize every time they have the ball. Texas’ defense is weak statistically, ranking 82nd in FBS, with just seven takeaways in five games. That bodes well for Rattler.
What he can’t do is turn the ball over like he did, twice, a year ago. Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray gave Texas two turnovers in 2019 and ’18. The last OU quarterback to play a turnover-free game against the Longhorns was Baker Mayfield in 2015.
While the burden here falls on OU’s defense shooing Texas off the field, there is also some pressure on OU’s offense, on Rattler particularly.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Remember Austin Stogner? The OU H-back/tight end who caught six passes for a team-high 56 yards in last year’s win over Texas? Whose 11-yard touchdown snag on third-and-8 in the first overtime kept the Sooners alive? He has 7 catches for 74 yards through five games, numbers that trail those of H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.
Stogner reemerges in the Cotton Bowl with a pair of touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter which ties the score of a tossup game.
ONE PICK
Sooners by a 45-yard game-ending Gabe Brkic field goal... 38-35