Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas Tech

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 6:30 p.m. regular season finale at Texas Tech Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel played his best quarter of the season to open Bedlam last Saturday. Then he played his worst three quarters over the next 2½ hours. The combination of his misfires and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s play-calling/clock management had OU fans squirming in their Owen Field seats. The quarterback and the coordinator were bailed out by OU’s defense.

Don’t count on that happening at Tech. The Red Raiders aren’t anything special offensively thanks to quarterback inconsistency, but they can be dangerous. They’ll probably make a few big plays against an OU defense that’s less consistent than Tech’s quarterbacks. They’ll score some points.

That turns the game back on OU’s offense, on Gabriel specifically. He doesn’t have to be the QB who threw for 224 yards in Bedlam’s first quarter, but he can’t be the QB who went 6-of-22 over the second, third and fourth.

ONE PROBLEM

Gabriel’s receivers

The quarterback and play-caller weren’t the only Sooners to struggle against Oklahoma State. Tight end Brayden Willis fumbled around the OSU 10-yard line in the first quarter. Wideout Jalil Farooq dropped a slant on the first play following OU’s clever 40-yard trick-play kickoff return in the second quarter. Farooq dropped another pass on OU’s first drive of the second half, after Gabriel gained 14 yards on a QB draw and Eric Gray picked up 5 on a first-down run. Farooq worked back from his route to help Gabriel on a third-and-5 later in the third quarter, only to drop that throw as well.

The previous week at West Virginia, Marvin Mims dropped a would-be touchdown bomb and Theo Wease threw a downfield block to nullify Gabriel’s TD pass to Willis.

The Sooners have reached the time of season it’s difficult enough to throw. Gabriel is battling colder weather and his own unevenness. The last thing this offense needs is a proven, experienced receiving corps making mistakes it has no business making.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Those receivers make plays, Gabriel finds a happy medium and OU hangs on to beat the Red Raiders. This comes one day after Baylor defeats Texas, and on the same night Notre Dame upsets USC. The following week, Oregon beats USC in the Pac-12 championship game to take the Trojans out of a New Year’s Six bowl.

On the bowls’ selection Sunday, the Alamo passes on Texas and takes OU to set up an all-time grudge match against Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and USC Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

ONE PICK

OU 30, Tech 27