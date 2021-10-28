Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas Tech

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas Tech...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey

Someone on the Sooners’ defensive line needs to do something. That’s where all of the leaders, and all of the playmakers, on OU’s defense line up. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch have both touched on their general disappointment in the position the past few weeks.

I suggest Winfrey spend the Tech game like he’s sick and tired of these developments. He is an interior lineman, meaning he doesn’t rack up the numbers that outside teammates Nik Bonitto or Isaiah Thomas do. His impact taking up double teams, clogging run lanes and driving back the line of scrimmage is more subtle.

Well, Winfrey must make himself noticeable Saturday afternoon. He can still get to Tech quarterback Henry Colombi. He can still thump running back SaRodorick Thompson. He can still knock down a couple passes, force a fumble, maybe recover one.

A motivated Winfrey lifts OU’s entire D-line. He should be plenty motivated by now. He needs to act on that motivation against the Red Raiders.

ONE PROBLEM