Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas Tech

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas Tech...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey
Someone on the Sooners’ defensive line needs to do something. That’s where all of the leaders, and all of the playmakers, on OU’s defense line up. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch have both touched on their general disappointment in the position the past few weeks.
I suggest Winfrey spend the Tech game like he’s sick and tired of these developments. He is an interior lineman, meaning he doesn’t rack up the numbers that outside teammates Nik Bonitto or Isaiah Thomas do. His impact taking up double teams, clogging run lanes and driving back the line of scrimmage is more subtle.
Well, Winfrey must make himself noticeable Saturday afternoon. He can still get to Tech quarterback Henry Colombi. He can still thump running back SaRodorick Thompson. He can still knock down a couple passes, force a fumble, maybe recover one.
A motivated Winfrey lifts OU’s entire D-line. He should be plenty motivated by now. He needs to act on that motivation against the Red Raiders.
ONE PROBLEM
Texas Tech’s coaching situation
Sonny Cumbie, the onetime Red Raiders quarterback and current Red Raiders offensive coordinator, takes over the program now that Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has fired Matt Wells. That makes for an unpredictable development Saturday.
I have no idea how the Red Raiders will respond to Wells’ dismissal because I have no idea how they felt about him. They might be disconsolate, which would provide OU an indirect lift. They might be inspired, either as a show of confidence for Cumbie or a middle finger to Hocutt and Tech’s administration.
The Red Raiders are still a fairly-limited team, especially on defense. Their personnel doesn’t change with Cumbie’s promotion. Their attitude might, however.
OU’s play is confusing enough on its own. Toss in Tech’s coaching instability and there’s no telling what happens on Owen Field Saturday.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
SMU coach Sonny Dykes is the out-of-the-gate favorite to replace Wells in Lubbock, but I have a strong feeling Hocutt will give a Briles serious consideration. Either Kendal, the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, or Art, Kendal’s disgraced daddy. Anybody crazy enough to fire a head coach with a 5-3 record midseason is crazy enough to consider a Briles to replace said head coach.
ONE PICK
OU 49, Tech 28