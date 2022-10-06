Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Texas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for the Red River WhateverThey’reCallingIt at 11 a.m. Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

Two Oklahoma running backs: Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby must lean on his running game regardless of whether it’s Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville, Nick Evers or General Booty at quarterback against Texas. Gabriel isn’t trustworthy enough of a passer right now to spread the field and throw it all over the yard. Beville isn’t comfortable enough in Lebby’s offense to do that.

Handing the ball to Gray and Barnes allows the Sooners to take the load off their QBs. It allows them to feature their two most hard-nosed players, and OU-Texas is made for the hardest of noses.

Running the ball allows OU a better chance at more manageable second- and third-down plays, another help to the quarterback. Running the ball allows Lebby to slow his tempo and run some clock. That won’t just help the offense catch its breath, but the defense as well.

The longer the Sooners can keep their sagging defense on the sidelines, and not at risk against Texas weapons Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, the better their shot at an upset.

Gray and Barnes should touch it a combined 40 times. It’s on them to churn out positive yardage with every carry, and not fumble in doing so.

PS: The team with more rushing yardage in this game is 21-2 since 1999.

ONE PROBLEM

OU’s defense vs. Texas’ offense feels like an accident waiting to happen.

Nobody knows for sure whether Texas starts Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers at quarterback Saturday. But since everybody knows how shoddy OU looked defending Adrian Martinez and Max Duggan the past weeks, this sets up to be a lopsided matchup either way.

The Sooners struggled to stay with TCU’s receivers last week, and here Texas brings to Dallas Xavier Worthy, who torched OU for 261 yards and 2 touchdown last year, and Jordan Whittington.

The Sooners struggled to tackle Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn two weeks ago, and now they face future NFL first-rounder Bijan Robinson, who bruised OU for 137 yards last year.

One more red flag... Texas used five-star tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders primarily on special teams last year. Not anymore. Sanders enters Saturday with 20 catches and appears to be blooming.

So that’s Robinson against an OU run defense ranked 119th in FBS, and Worthy, Whittington and Sanders against an OU pass defense totally out of sorts last week at TCU.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Gabriel is doubtful. Safety Billy Bowman, OU’s fastest protector in pass coverage, was banged up last week at TCU. So was Wanya Morris, the right tackle the Sooners were counting on to fortify their offensive line. This team isn’t fit enough to hang with Texas, nor should it be confident enough given its 0-2 Big 12 Conference beginning.

The only reason to forecast a close game is the insanity of the rivalry. Look at some of the scores since 2016: 45-40. 48-45. 53-45. 55-48.

Things rarely make sense at the Cotton Bowl in October. Things have rarely made sense when anyone has played anyone in college football this season. And so...

ONE PICK

(Takes a deep breath and closes eyes)

Texas 30, OU 28