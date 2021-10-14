Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-TCU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-TCU...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams

The freshman wunderkind barely had time to react to anything last week in the Cotton Bowl, let alone think. He just played. That helps explain his remarkable string of playmaking, from his 66-yard touchdown run on his first snap to his 52-yard touchdown launch, off one foot, to Marvin Mims midway through the fourth quarter.

Williams has had a whole week to think about his first college start. He has had a week to process the TCU defense and what he must do to attack it. He should be fine – the Horned Frogs rank 99th among FBS defenses – but it might take him a few series to settle in. If he has early jitters, he needs to make sure he is overthrowing OU receivers and not throwing the ball to TCU defenders.

Of course there is a counterpoint here – if a dude is poised enough to rescue a game against Texas, in his first substantial college playing time no less, surely he is poised enough to roll through TCU.

ONE PROBLEM

The Frogs should make some plays of their own.