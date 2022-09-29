Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-TCU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. game at TCU Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel

If 90% of the blame for the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State last week fell on a defense that could not slow Adrian Martinez, Gabriel shouldered the rest for missing critical throws.

The last thing OU’s QB1 told reporters before leaving the stadium: “I’m not a good loser of any sort. I hate losing point blank. I’m going to be desperate. I’m going to be straining to find ways to be better on my end. And on the way I’m going to be pushing guys because I know they’ll do the same.”

Gabriel’s comments after practice Tuesday night: “You can’t really change any of what happened. But I can for sure change the future and how I’m going to get better.”

It isn’t like the guy has to be a lot better, having completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns (vs. 0 interceptions). He just needs to deliver the goods in critical moments, something that plagued him in last week’s upset.

Assuming Gabriel’s competitive nature kicks into a higher gear, and assuming he hits his open receivers for first downs or touchdowns all of the time, not most of the time, Saturday sets up to be Gabriel’s game to win.

It’s his game to get his team back on track with Texas due up next.

ONE PROBLEM

TCU quarterback Max Duggan

Gabriel will have his opportunities. He throws against a TCU defense that just surrendered 372 passing yards to SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

But then so will Duggan.

The Horned Frogs’ trigger man is the nation’s most efficient passer through three games. He throws to a lethal corps of receivers led by Quentin Johnson, a preseason All-American who feasted on OU a year ago with 7 catches, 185 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The only thing Duggan hasn’t done since retaking TCU’s offense from the injured Chandler Morris is run. That hasn’t been his thing so far this year, but it can be. He was the Horned Frogs’ leading rusher in 2020 with 526 yards.

“It’s a great challenge,” OU defensive end Ethan Downs said this week. “We didn’t deal with it so well last week. This week we have another chance, with a more mobile quarterback. “Let’s go. Let’s test ourselves and see what we’re made of.”

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Let’s make it two in honor of the matchup.

Garrett Riley, Lincoln’s brother and TCU’s first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, benefits from Duggan’s big year and takes his first head coaching job in December, replacing Shawn Clark at Appalachian State after Clark gets a bigger opportunity.

Also, Malcolm Kelly, an OU receiver from 2005-07, leaves the TCU staff next offseason to become the Sooners’ wideouts coach.

ONE PICK

Buckle up.

Sooners 38, Frogs 37