Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Nebraska

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Nebraska

ONE PLAYER

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler

Rattler is likely to be the focal point of all of OU’s big games. Quarterbacks typically determine their teams’ fates in these matchups.

There is also the matter of Rattler’s fate. If he is to mount a serious Heisman Trophy campaign, he needs to play well and put up numbers in OU’s most prominent contests. This one might not be 1971 Game of the Century prominent, but it is Fox’s platform game.

Alabama-Florida kicks at 2:30 p.m., Auburn-Penn State at 6:30 p.m. There will be hundreds of thousands of eyes on Rattler come Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff. Some will belong to the more than 900 Heisman voters.

Should we expect Rattler to take advantage? Well, Illinois’ two quarterbacks went 15-of-19 for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Illini’s 30-22 season-opening win over the Huskers Aug. 28.

Yeah, I think we should.

ONE PROBLEM