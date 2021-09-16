Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Nebraska

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Nebraska
ONE PLAYER
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler
Rattler is likely to be the focal point of all of OU’s big games. Quarterbacks typically determine their teams’ fates in these matchups.
There is also the matter of Rattler’s fate. If he is to mount a serious Heisman Trophy campaign, he needs to play well and put up numbers in OU’s most prominent contests. This one might not be 1971 Game of the Century prominent, but it is Fox’s platform game.
Alabama-Florida kicks at 2:30 p.m., Auburn-Penn State at 6:30 p.m. There will be hundreds of thousands of eyes on Rattler come Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff. Some will belong to the more than 900 Heisman voters.
Should we expect Rattler to take advantage? Well, Illinois’ two quarterbacks went 15-of-19 for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Illini’s 30-22 season-opening win over the Huskers Aug. 28.
Yeah, I think we should.
ONE PROBLEM
The 50th anniversary of that Game of the Century deserves something stirring. It doesn’t have to be 35-31 like it was in ’71, but can we at least be interested into the fourth quarter?
Ummm...
Nebraska fell to an Illinois team that has since lost to UTSA (at home) and at Virginia (by a score of 42-14). The Huskers did beat Fordham Sept. 4, but then Fordham turned around and lost to Monmouth last Saturday. The Huskers did beat Buffalo Sept. 11, but then didn’t former Bulls coach Lance Leipold take several of his best players with him to Kansas last offseason?
Everyone in OU’s corner from Lincoln Riley to Alex Grinch to Bob Stoops has propped up Nebraska as a good, solid football team this week. Everyone has propped up Scott Frost as a coach capable of getting the job done. That’s sweet.
The reality, unfortunately, is plain for everyone to see. I’m afraid we’ll see it on Owen Field Saturday.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Frost does finish this season, but it doesn’t go a whole lot better than his first three. New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fires him the week after Thanksgiving, and speculation immediately turns to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
Campbell realizes he has a better job in Ames currently than the one offered in Lincoln, so he stays with the Cyclones after a hefty raise. Alberts pivots to Cincinnati coach Luck Fickell and Fickell becomes Nebraska’s sixth coach since Tom Osborne’s 1997 retirement.
ONE PICK
Big Red of the South 44, Big Red of the North 20