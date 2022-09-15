Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Nebraska

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. game at Nebraska Saturday…

ONE PLAYER

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel

The only FBS teams with statistically worse defenses than Nebraska’s: South Florida, Ball State, Central Michigan, Ohio U, Hawaii, Bowling Green and Charlotte. That makes the Huskers the worst Power 5 defense in college football.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 409 yards in the Eagles’ 45-42 upset in Lincoln last week. Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and a pair of touchdown in the Wildcats’ 31-28 season-opening win over Nebraska Aug. 27.

Seeing as how the Huskers have changed head coaches, not defensive coordinators, Gabriel should expect to hang a number between 409 and 314 Saturday afternoon. He should be able to outplay Nebraska counterpart Casey Thompson.

What Gabriel must do is find a rhythm earlier than he did in last week’s 33-3 win over Kent State. He didn’t get going until right before halftime, when three straight completions to Marvin Mims produced 63 yards, a touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

ONE PROBLEM

The Nebraska faithful won’t care about the Huskers’ 3-9 2021 record or the 1-2 start to this season, at least at kickoff. Memorial Stadium will be full and it will be juiced come 11 a.m. If there was any doubt about that, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts erased it by firing the beleaguered Scott Frost. The famed Sea of Red is sure to rally around interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

OU, with nearly half its roster turned over from last year, has banded together impressively under Brent Venables. But we don’t know how the Sooners will respond facing true hostility for the first time.

Defensive tone-setters Reggie Grimes and Danny Stutsman are still growing into their roles. The offense is still figuring how to mesh in Jeff Lebby’s fast-break system. If that system blows a first-quarter spark plug? If Nebraska takes advantage and jumps ahead? If the Huskers build confidence and their fans build on their wall of sound?

That’s a lot of questions for a double-digit favorite. Here’s one more: If Nebraska competes like it always does and the margin is a touchdown or field goal, can OU rely on first-year kicker Zach Schmit?

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Vegas makes Iowa State’s Matt Campbell the early favorite to succeed Frost as Nebraska’s permanent head coach, followed by Joseph, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Wake Forest head man Dave Clawson.

The basement dwellers on the Husker message boards are begging for Urban Meyer. The guess here is that Alberts ignores them, thank goodness, but does cause a stir by interviewing another ex-coach with a distasteful past – Jon Gruden.

Alberts meets with Gruden before hiring Matt Rhule.

ONE PICK

Sooners 35, Huskers 31