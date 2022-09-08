Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kent State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 6 p.m. game against Kent State Saturday…

ONE PLAYER

Marvin Mims

The Sooners sent their best wide receiver deep on the first play of the season against UTEP. Mims got behind two Miner defensive backs for what could have been a 75-yard touchdown had Dillon Gabriel not gotten pressure and underthrown him.

“I love the aggressiveness,” Gabriel said in postgame. “Just gotta time it up better and got to give him a ball.”

OU should run the same play to open Saturday night’s game. Get the left side of the offensive line in sync and keep Kent State pass rushers off Gabriel and it should turn out a little better. The Sooners should take a 6-0 lead after one play. Then the Sooners should keep throwing Mims the ball.

Washington big-play wide receiver Jalen McMillan caught five passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Huskies’ 45-20 win over Kent State last week. Mims could surpass those numbers by the end of the first quarter if given the chance.

I tend to think Gabriel wants to give Mims that chance after Mims caught just three passes against UTEP, still producing 81 receiving yards in doing so.

ONE PROBLEM

The Sooners should beat Kent State as comfortably as they handled UTEP, which you’d think allows a coach like offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby ample opportunity to sub in plenty of young players for valuable game experience.

Well...

“We didn’t play as many guys as we hoped or wanted to. Just the way the game worked out,” Lebby said of last week’s opener. “You look at it and up 21-0 after 15 plays of offense. Then as it moves forward, you have 10 series. Then in the second half, you only have four.”

The Sooners’ fast pace dictates the importance of rhythm and communication among their most valuable players. That dictates that Gabriel & Co. get maximum work together in the early season.

Also, if you snap the ball only 15 times in taking a 21-0 lead, you might be operating efficiently, but you aren’t exactly getting that maximum work.

Lebby will dig into his bench Saturday night, just not as early as he or OU fans might wish.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is so blown away by Union’s program after his game-week stay at the south Tulsa high school that he offers Redhawks coach Kirk Fridrich a job on the Golden Flashes’ staff after this season. Fridrich is flattered but elects to remain at Union, figuring he has a better gig there.

ONE PICK

Sooners 45, Golden Flashes 17