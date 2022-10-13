Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. game against Kansas Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OU wide receiver Marvin Mims

I’m tempted to take Dillon Gabriel here, under the assumption the Sooners have their starting quarterback again. Kansas’ pass defense ranks 115th in FBS. TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns in last week’s 38-31 win in Lawrence. Gabriel is capable of posting similar numbers Saturday, provided he is healthy enough to do so.

Mims is capable of posting the numbers that TCU receiver Quentin Johnston did against the Jayhawks – 14 catches, 206 yards and the game-winning 24-yard touchdown. He feels even more important than Gabriel this week, given what he endured last Saturday against Texas, a day spent running pass routes with a quarterback who had no intention of throwing him the ball.

This week is a matter of the Sooners reinvesting in one of their most valuable commodities. If Gabriel has a setback this week in practice or during the game Saturday, OU must still find a way to put the ball in Mims’ hands. Even if tight end-turned-Wildcat quarterback Brayden Willis throws it to him, that’s got to happen.

Mims hasn’t caught more than four passes in a game since catching seven for 163 yards against Kent State Sept. 10. It would be optimal for the Sooners to get Mims four catches in their opening drive against the Jayhawks.

ONE PROBLEM

OU’s defense

The Sooners are in line to avoid injured KU starting QB Jalon Daniels. That sounds helpful, until you notice that Jason Bean threw for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns after replacing Daniels last week against TCU. Until you remember that Bean went 17-of-23 for 246 yards while nearly beating OU last year in Lawrence.

The cold reality is Kansas could start any of the seven quarterbacks on its roster and the Sooners would have reason to worry. They didn’t cover TCU receivers two weeks ago in a 55-24 defeat, and consistently only covered one, Xavier Worthy, in last week’s 49-0 humbling against Texas.

A colder reality: Pass coverage is actually the best part of OU’s defense right now. The Sooners rank 122nd against the run among FBS teams. Bean isn’t the dual threat that Daniels is, but it should be noted that Bean rushed for 100 yards against Coastal Carolina last year. The Sooners need to track Bean, as well as KU leading rusher Devin Neal, better than they did Bijan Robinson against Texas, Duggan and Kendre Miller against TCU, and Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn against Kansas State.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The Sooners debut a new look for this one, their “Unity” uniforms designed to honor the great Prentice Gautt, OU’s first African-American scholarship player. It marks an important gesture dating back to a concept devised by 2020 team members Pat Fields, Caleb Kelly, Creed Humphrey, Chanse Sylvie and Jeremiah Hall. That’s the historical significance of Saturday.

Here’s the superstitious one... Brent Venables, reaching for anything to get out of what he referred to as the “storm” after last week’s Texas pummeling, decides before the game that if his team wins, it stays in the “Unity” kit its next game at Iowa State Oct. 29.

ONE PICK

The Sooners are back in their road whites in Ames... KU 39, OU 37