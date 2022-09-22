Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 7 p.m. Big 12 opener against Kansas State...

ONE PLAYER

Let’s make it one position group – OU’s run defense

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is the 11th-rated passer in the Big 12 Conference. That’s hard to do considering there are 10 teams in the league (he ranks behind Texas QBs Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card). As well as Martinez played to keep Nebraska close at OU last year, the law of averages works in the Sooners’ favor Saturday night.

The primary task for Brent Venables’ defense: stopping the K-State run game. That means stopping Big 12 rushing leader Deuce Vaughn.

“We have to do our job up front of closing those gaps and making sure he doesn’t have any running lines,” OU defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson said.

The Sooners closed those lanes fairly well the past two years in limiting Vaughn to 86 yards on 23 carries. They’re still on guard.

“He’s a great running back,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “I’m excited to see what we do for the game plan.”

That game plan will also involve defending Martinez on the ground. He ran it 17 times (for 34 yards) at OU last year, and has 39 rushes (for 150 yards) through three games for the Wildcats.

ONE PROBLEM

Vaughn has been a thorn in OU’s pass defense.

He caught 10 balls for 104 yards and a touchdown in OU’s 37-31 escape from Manhattan last October. He caught four passes for 129 yards, including a 77-yarder that ignited K-State’s rally from a 28-7 deficit, in the Wildcats’ 38-35 upset in 2020.

K-State does not have a big-play passing attack. Top wide receiver Malik Knowles has 10 catches, but none for more than 19 yards. Vaughn’s 10 receptions thus far have net just 36 yards.

The Sooners shouldn’t have to worry about Martinez throwing posts over their heads. They still must worry about, and keep very close track of, Vaughn wherever he goes on Owen Field.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

K-State football has been known for special teams game-turners since Bill Snyder arrived to rescue the program in 1989. The Wildcats continue that tradition under Chris Klieman. Their second touchdown of the season was Desmond Purnell’s 17-yard return of a block punt against South Dakota. The following week against Missouri, Phillip Brooks returned a Tigers punt 76 yards for a score.

Saturday in Norman, we see a role reversal. Justin Harrington blocks K-State’s first punt of the night to set up a short-field touchdown drive and a 7-0 OU lead. In the third quarter, Marvin Mims returns a KSU punt 59 yards for another score.

ONE PICK

Sooners 30, Wildcats 19