Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State
ONE PLAYER
OU running back Kennedy Brooks
The last time the Sooners beat K-State, Brooks was their leading rusher mostly on the strength of an 86-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. He carried five times in all for 94 yards and a pair of scores.
Last week against West Virginia, Brooks carried five times for 17 yards. Eric Gray carried 12 times for 38.
Gray carried one more time than Brooks against Nebraska Sept. 18, though both were equally effective, and three more times than Brooks against Western Carolina Sept. 11. The only game this season in which OU rode Brooks primarily was the opener against Tulane. He carried 14 times for 87 yards vs. Gray’s nine for 27.
In a tough, tight road game Saturday, the Sooners should ride Brooks again. He doesn’t need to rip off another 86-yarder, he just needs to be OU’s second-half closer similar to Jaylen Warren in OSU’s win over K-State last week.
Assuming the Sooners gain a first-half lead, that is.
ONE PROBLEM
The potential that K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson returns from his knee injury.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Thompson is on track to return to play Iowa State next Saturday, not OU this weekend. If we take Klieman at his word, the Sooners will be much more comfortable defending Will Howard and Jaren Lewis.
If Klieman is playing coy, or if Thompson’s recovery progresses the rest of the week, the Wildcats will start a quarterback who passed for 334 yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns in a 2020 victory at OU, and who rushed for 4 touchdowns in a 2019 victory over the Sooners in Manhattan.
OU shut down Thompson when he was a 2018 sophomore, but the dude has since become as clutch against the Sooners as notorious OU killer Peter Gardere once was for Texas.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
The difference in Saturday’s game isn’t Brooks, Spencer Rattler, Deuce Vaughn or any of K-State’s quarterbacks. It’s Malik Knowles, the Wildcats receiver who leads a fourth-quarter rally. Knowles scores the tying touchdown with four minutes left, then converts a third-and-10 with a 20-yard catch to set up Taiten Winkel’s 47-yard buzzer-beating field goal.
Fans rush Bill Snyder's field for K-State's first three-game winning streak over OU since Snyder was coach.
ONE PICK
Willie 27, Boomer 24
Big 12 rankings after Week 4: A new No. 1 after OU struggles
Big 12 rankings after Week 4
1 – Texas (3-1, 1-0)
2 – Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0)
3 – Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)
4 – Baylor (4-0, 2-0)
5 – West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)
6 – Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)
7 – Iowa State (2-2, 0-1)
8 – TCU (2-1)
9 – Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1)
10 – Kansas (1-3, 0-1)
Last chance offer: $1 for six months
'Bad breaks and crooked refs:' OSU's Mike Gundy on what you say to players after officiating goes against them
I don’t know how long the Kansas State Wildcats will stay among the top Big 12 teams, with a trip to Oklahoma State looming, but they deserve …
Iowa State and Texas flunked their screen tests. Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech won unconvincingly. Oklahoma, West Virginia and B…
All teams will be in action this weekend, beginning with Kansas at Coastal Carolina on Friday night. The Big 12 was 9-1 in opening games (West…
All 10 teams are scheduled to be in action this weekend, starting Friday night with KU’s best shot to win a game this season.