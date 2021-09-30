Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

ONE PLAYER

OU running back Kennedy Brooks

The last time the Sooners beat K-State, Brooks was their leading rusher mostly on the strength of an 86-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. He carried five times in all for 94 yards and a pair of scores.

Last week against West Virginia, Brooks carried five times for 17 yards. Eric Gray carried 12 times for 38.

Gray carried one more time than Brooks against Nebraska Sept. 18, though both were equally effective, and three more times than Brooks against Western Carolina Sept. 11. The only game this season in which OU rode Brooks primarily was the opener against Tulane. He carried 14 times for 87 yards vs. Gray’s nine for 27.

In a tough, tight road game Saturday, the Sooners should ride Brooks again. He doesn’t need to rip off another 86-yarder, he just needs to be OU’s second-half closer similar to Jaylen Warren in OSU’s win over K-State last week.

Assuming the Sooners gain a first-half lead, that is.

ONE PROBLEM