Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

  Updated
100121-tul-spt-emigoublog oneplayeroneproblem

Kansas State running back Thomas Grayson (20) celebrates with linebacker Nick Allen (52) after Allen recovered a blocked punk while Oklahoma defensive back Pat Fields (10) walks towards his bench during the NCAA football game between the Sooners and the Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Sept. 28, 2021 video. Sooners head coach talks about why KSU has been a difficult opponent, beating OU the past two seasons.

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Kansas State

ONE PLAYER

OU running back Kennedy Brooks

The last time the Sooners beat K-State, Brooks was their leading rusher mostly on the strength of an 86-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. He carried five times in all for 94 yards and a pair of scores.

Last week against West Virginia, Brooks carried five times for 17 yards. Eric Gray carried 12 times for 38.

Gray carried one more time than Brooks against Nebraska Sept. 18, though both were equally effective, and three more times than Brooks against Western Carolina Sept. 11. The only game this season in which OU rode Brooks primarily was the opener against Tulane. He carried 14 times for 87 yards vs. Gray’s nine for 27.

In a tough, tight road game Saturday, the Sooners should ride Brooks again. He doesn’t need to rip off another 86-yarder, he just needs to be OU’s second-half closer similar to Jaylen Warren in OSU’s win over K-State last week.

Assuming the Sooners gain a first-half lead, that is.

ONE PROBLEM

The potential that K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson returns from his knee injury.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Thompson is on track to return to play Iowa State next Saturday, not OU this weekend. If we take Klieman at his word, the Sooners will be much more comfortable defending Will Howard and Jaren Lewis.

If Klieman is playing coy, or if Thompson’s recovery progresses the rest of the week, the Wildcats will start a quarterback who passed for 334 yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns in a 2020 victory at OU, and who rushed for 4 touchdowns in a 2019 victory over the Sooners in Manhattan.

OU shut down Thompson when he was a 2018 sophomore, but the dude has since become as clutch against the Sooners as notorious OU killer Peter Gardere once was for Texas.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The difference in Saturday’s game isn’t Brooks, Spencer Rattler, Deuce Vaughn or any of K-State’s quarterbacks. It’s Malik Knowles, the Wildcats receiver who leads a fourth-quarter rally. Knowles scores the tying touchdown with four minutes left, then converts a third-and-10 with a 20-yard catch to set up Taiten Winkel’s 47-yard buzzer-beating field goal.

Fans rush Bill Snyder's field for K-State's first three-game winning streak over OU since Snyder was coach.

ONE PICK

Willie 27, Boomer 24

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

