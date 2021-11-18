Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Iowa State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Iowa State...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams
First the freshman got rattled at Baylor last week. Then he got his hand stepped on. Then he got frustrated. Then he made mistakes. Then on came Spencer Rattler.
It was a living nightmare for Williams in Waco, prompting us to write about his recovery throughout this week. If he doesn’t recover against Iowa State, neither will the Sooners.
We thought coming into last week’s game that OU’s offense was rising with its new quarterback. In reality, Williams’ 3½-game excellence covered holes that remained, especially on OU’s offensive line. When he struggled against Baylor, neither his line, his receivers or his running backs played well enough to overcome.
Iowa State will do to Williams what Baylor did. They’ll mix zone coverages designed to confuse the quarterback and eliminate deep balls to the receivers. The Cyclones’ defensive personnel is as good and experienced as the Bears’.
The game boils down to Williams’ response to that defense.
ONE PROBLEM
Iowa State’s experience
This is an opponent loaded with players who have beaten OU. The staff has beaten OU. Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar and Xavier Hutchinson, the core of ISU’s offense, have all had big moments against OU. Same for Will McDonald, Mike Rose and Greg Eisworth, the core of ISU’s defense.
What the Sooners must hope is for the Cyclones to continue their erratic ways. As inconsistent as OU has been despite its 9-1 record, ISU has been much worse. The Clones looked like the Big 12 contenders they were supposed to be in beating Oklahoma State and waxing Texas. They were also shredded by West Virginia’s and Texas Tech’s offenses over the past three weeks.
We’ll see which version shows up in Norman.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
OU ekes out a win Saturday to drop Iowa State to 6-5. That record hints that Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell has done about all he can in Ames. His representatives heat up phone lines to Los Angeles, were USC continues its quest to replace Clay Helton.
After ISU’s finale against TCU Nov. 27, Campbell emerges as the Trojans’ leading candidate.
By the Big 12 championship game Dec. 4, it is reported that Campbell was offered the job only to turn it down to stay in Ames.
ONE PICK
Sooners 29, Cyclones 28