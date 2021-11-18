Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Iowa State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Iowa State...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams

First the freshman got rattled at Baylor last week. Then he got his hand stepped on. Then he got frustrated. Then he made mistakes. Then on came Spencer Rattler.

It was a living nightmare for Williams in Waco, prompting us to write about his recovery throughout this week. If he doesn’t recover against Iowa State, neither will the Sooners.

We thought coming into last week’s game that OU’s offense was rising with its new quarterback. In reality, Williams’ 3½-game excellence covered holes that remained, especially on OU’s offensive line. When he struggled against Baylor, neither his line, his receivers or his running backs played well enough to overcome.

Iowa State will do to Williams what Baylor did. They’ll mix zone coverages designed to confuse the quarterback and eliminate deep balls to the receivers. The Cyclones’ defensive personnel is as good and experienced as the Bears’.