Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Baylor

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma’s 2 p.m. game against Baylor Saturday…

ONE PLAYER

OU wide receiver Marvin Mims

Center Andrew Raym makes a lot of sense here as well. Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika is a monster to block, and if Raym can’t get off the ball and set a physical tone for the interior of OU’s offensive line, then the Sooners become a one-dimensional offense Saturday. It’s all on the passing attack.

Seeing as how it’s likely to come down to the passing attack even if Raym and the Sooners block well – Baylor is so strong against the run – let’s put the focus on Mims. OU’s premier receiver is coming off his worst game as a Sooner, a multi-drop anomaly at Iowa State. He’ll be burning for a bounceback from that, and from last year’s 27-14 loss at Baylor in which he caught just two passes for 17 yards.

“They got the best of us that day,” Mims said this week. “But it’s a new year, new battle and a new fight. It’s a whole new team, so we’re ready to go back at it.”

Expect Mims to play a big role in OU’s fight.

“Shoot he just had a bad day and had some catches he wanted back,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel said of Mims’ Iowa State experience. “But for the most part he’s my guy and he’s our guy, so just continue to feed him.”

Baylor has allowed three 100-yard games from opposing receivers this season. You can make plays on the Bears’ secondary that you could not last year when safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods were lurking.

Plays will be there for Mims to make, provided he rebounds and Gabriel’s protection holds up.

ONE PROBLEM

2022 Baylor looked like 2021 Baylor last week.

The Bears have spent passages of this season figuring out how to replace the loss of so many key players from their ’21 Big 12 champs. Pitre, Woods and Terrel Bernard on the back end of their defense come to mind, as do Abram Smith, Trestan Ebner and Tyquan Thornton from their offense. It looked like Dave Aranda had finally solved a lot of that mystery last week at Texas Tech.

Freshman Richard Reese gave Baylor a consistently damaging runner to take the pressure off quarterback Blake Shapen. That resulted in a balanced offense worth 442 yards, 27 first downs and 38 points. The secondary, meanwhile, swiped five interceptions off three different Tech quarterbacks, with cornerback AJ McCarty returning his for a touchdown.

If the Bears can blow out Tech on a dangerous Saturday night in Lubbock, they’ll figure they can beat OU on a toned-down Saturday afternoon in Norman. If they play as well as they did in Lubbock, they will beat the Sooners.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

We saw Brent Venables dust off Bob Stoops’ old holder-to-kicker fake field goal touchdown flip last week at Iowa State, a sign the Sooners are playing a little devil-may-care football to help close the season assertively. Saturday, Venables channels Stoops again.

Remember punter Blake Ferguson’s 22-yard pass to Michael Thompson to set up Jason White’s game-clinching touchdown bomb to Brandon Jones at Alabama in 2003? This time Michael Turk hits Woodi Washington for 23 yards out of punt formation, allowing Gabriel to connect with Mims for the tiebreaking second-half score.

ONE PICK

OU 28, Baylor 21