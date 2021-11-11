Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Baylor

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Baylor...
ONE PLAYER
The players, actually, in Oklahoma’s front seven
Baylor wants to run the ball. That’s what the Bears do best. Abram Smith has 1,055 yards on the year and is coming off triple-digit efforts against TCU, Texas and BYU. Trestan Ebner is a 600-yard complement to Smith, with quarterback Gerry Bohanon adding seven rushing touchdowns as a dual threat.
Baylor wants to run to control the clock and keep Caleb Williams off the field. The Sooners haven’t managed ball-control games consistently well. Dave Aranda is aware of both Williams’ danger and OU’s unsteadiness in slower-paced games.
All of this puts considerable heat on the Sooners’ defensive front. Interior pluggers like Jalen Redmond and Perrion Winfrey must be tough to move. Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto out wider must be active and alert. Linebackers like Brian Asamoah, Danny Stutsman and DaShaun White must be aggressive and decisive when meeting Smith and Ebner in the hole.
Otherwise, Baylor is going to run the ball, control the clock and make this a 50-50 proposition.
ONE PROBLEM
Aranda
This is a coach who tied up OU’s offense in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal Peach offense as LSU’s defensive coordinator. You say, “Well, yeah. He also had LSU’s players.” Point taken.
But consider that OU beat Aranda-coached Baylor last December 27-14. Spencer Rattler completed 20 passes for just 193 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson could not get going on the ground (15 runs for 50 yards).
There aren’t many defensive coaches who can even hint at having figured out Lincoln Riley. Aranda can.
This doesn’t mean Baylor is going to shut down Williams and Kennedy Brooks Saturday. The Bears just got burned for 562 yards by Chandler Morris and TCU. They are the Big 12’s No. 8-ranked pass defense and No. 5 overall. Not great.
I do, however, think it’s worth pointing out Aranda’s two-year track record against OU, and suggesting the distinct possibility he can make it three.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Tulsa World Sooners scribe Eric Bailey detailed this week how weird OU-Baylor games in Waco tend to become. Something, or someone, is sure to surprise us Saturday afternoon. Or both.
Something: Brooks doubles Smith’s rushing output on a day Williams struggles in the passing game.
Someone: OU cornerback D.J. Graham takes a fourth-quarter interception the other way for a game-tilting touchdown.
ONE PICK
Sooners 31, Bears 26