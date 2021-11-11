Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OU-Baylor

This is a coach who tied up OU’s offense in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal Peach offense as LSU’s defensive coordinator. You say, “Well, yeah. He also had LSU’s players.” Point taken.

But consider that OU beat Aranda-coached Baylor last December 27-14. Spencer Rattler completed 20 passes for just 193 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson could not get going on the ground (15 runs for 50 yards).

There aren’t many defensive coaches who can even hint at having figured out Lincoln Riley. Aranda can.

This doesn’t mean Baylor is going to shut down Williams and Kennedy Brooks Saturday. The Bears just got burned for 562 yards by Chandler Morris and TCU. They are the Big 12’s No. 8-ranked pass defense and No. 5 overall. Not great.

I do, however, think it’s worth pointing out Aranda’s two-year track record against OU, and suggesting the distinct possibility he can make it three.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION