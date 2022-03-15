Guerin Emig: One industry projection lays out OU's SEC power play in stark million-dollar figures

It isn’t breaking news to suggest Oklahoma’s decision to vacate the Big Conference 12 for the SEC was a financial power play. We have been on this track since word got out last summer.

And still it boggles the mind to digest the stark terms of the deal.

Navigate, a research, data and analytics firm that advises sports and entertainment ventures, published payout projections Tuesday for the Power 5 conferences over the next eight years. The payout being the leagues’ annual revenue distribution from their respective media rights contracts, NCAA Basketball Tournament shares, football bowl payouts, conference championships and other ancillary revenue sources.

A few caveats, from Navigate’s projection, before we get to the numbers...

1: “These estimates are based on historical growth rates in college and pro media rights deals.”

2: “These estimates include a new College Football Playoff agreement in 2026 with expansion to 8 (teams)... It is widely expected that expansion will occur in some form over this time period. We used an 8-team expansion, rather than the commonly discussed 12-team expansion in an effort to factor in the additional revenue, but remain conservative in our estimation.”

3: “These estimates include current realignment (SEC and Big 12) and their impact on media rights values.”

4: “These estimates do NOT reflect any strategies conferences may adopt in the structuring of their media rights, the negotiation process, or other potential moves to maximize value.”

(Translation: A conference commissioner like Bob Bowlsby can always outfox industry analysts in his efforts to make up for membership losses like OU and Texas.)

OK. Now for Navigate’s handy work...

The SEC is projected to advance from a 2022 payout of $54.3 million per conference member, to a $105.3 million payout in 2029.

The Big Ten is projected to advance from a 2022 payout of $57.2 million per conference member to $94.5 million in ’29.

The Pac-12 is projected to advance from a ’22 payout of $34.4 million per member to $56.5 million in ’29.

The ACC is projected to advance from a ’22 payout of $30.9 million to $55.3 million in ’29.

The Big 12 is projected to advance from a ’22 payout of $40.6 million to $51.9 million in ’29.

By these projections, the gap between the SEC and Big 12 would balloon from a current $13.7 million per member school to $53.4 million in 2029.

It is a disparity that severely widens from 2024-26, when two things happen in the SEC: the league’s 2020-struck contract with ESPN takes effect, and OU and Texas either come aboard or settle in.

That combination allows the SEC, by Navigate’s estimation, to overtake the Big Ten as the nation’s wealthiest conference beginning in 2026. Not that the Big Ten must worry; its next media deal, due to take effect in 2023-24, will have it cranking out plenty of revenue, well beyond the means of the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC.

The Big 12? It must worry. At least a little.

According to Navigate’s projection, the Big 12’s healthy revenue lead over the Pac-12 and ACC will vanish in 2026. That coincides with the start of the Big 12’s next media rights contract.

And that clues us in on the league’s staggered media market value without OU and Texas.

Navigate doesn’t forecast the Big 12 to lose money going forward, just to lose in relation to the rest of the Power Five conferences. While losing big to the SEC and Big Ten.

By this research tool, it isn’t so much that Oklahoma State and the rest of the Big 12 is losing Power Five status over the rest of this decade.

It’s that Oklahoma and Texas are joining a Power Two.

