Guerin Emig: Once destined to be Wes Welker clone at Texas Tech, Gavin Freeman hopes to become Sterling Shepard 2.0 for Sooners

Here’s a story about a receiver once destined to be the next Wes Welker at Texas Tech but now more interested in becoming the next Sterling Shepard for Oklahoma.
He is Gavin Freeman, a 5-9, 170-pounder whose feet are as quick as his hands are sure. Who racked up 2,257 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns as an Oklahoma City Heritage Hall senior last season.
About 5-9, 170... You tired of the “undersized” label or is it motivational sugar?
“No, bring it on. Heck yeah,” Freeman said during a recent phone conversation. “I’m not afraid.”
OU coaches and fans should relish that attitude as Freeman signs with the Sooners Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. He follows the trail blazed by Drake Stoops, Myles Tease and Nick Basquine, all underrecruited in-state high school receivers who bet on themselves as OU walk-ons and eventually earned scholarships.
Freeman is especially respectful of Stoops, OU’s valuable slot receiver the past two years, saying: “I’ve seen what Drake can do. It gives me confidence knowing I can accomplish my dreams.”
He is reverential of Shepard, who went from Under Armour All-American at Heritage Hall to ESPN All-American at OU. Shepard has been a favorite since Freeman watched the Sooners as a little dude, and an idol since the recent day Shepard popped by Heritage Hall.
“It was last year,” Freeman said. “He came up one time when he was doing offseason work in the summer. He was running routes. He asked if I wanted to.
“I was like, ‘Oh no way... Sure.’ It was crazy. I was a junior. I had just gotten some strength and some speed and I was learning how to control that stuff. He gave me a lot of tips and pointers on how to do it. I still use them to this day.”
They’ll come in handy when Freeman reports to Norman, enters OU’s receivers derby and realizes his dream.
“The University of Oklahoma is the place I’ve always wanted to be. It’s the place I was meant to be,” he said. “My dad played there. I want to follow in his footsteps and make a name for myself.”
If Freeman landed in the perfect spot, he took a long, difficult road to get there. He almost landed in Lubbock, Texas.
Freeman committed to play for Texas Tech last October.
“He went to camp at Tech with Matt Wells and Luke Wells and impressed them,” Jason Freeman, Gavin’s dad and an OU tight end from 1995-98, said of Tech’s former head coach and former inside receivers coach. “Gavin was really excited. Power Five, Big 12. Got a scholarship offer. Liked the people, liked the culture at Tech. Let’s commit. Let’s get it done. At the time it felt right. I knew he was going into a situation with that staff where he was going to be taken care of. You’ve got to be wanted.”
Texas Tech fired Wells Oct. 25 and hired Baylor assistant Joey McGuire Nov. 8.
“I guess the best way to put it is the new staff was not as excited for Gavin as Matt Wells’ staff,” Jason Freeman said. “Why that is, I’m not sure.”
Tech never pulled Freeman’s scholarship offer, Jason Freeman asserts, but communication between the program and the prospect waned.
By December, Brent Venables had replaced Lincoln Riley as OU head coach. Circumstances had changed for both the Sooners and the Freemans.
“The last regime, I don’t know that this would have happened,” Jason Freeman said, mindful of the high school star power Riley had amassed at receiver. “When Coach Venables took over, I said, ‘You know what? Gavin might have a chance now.’”
Jason Freeman says he had been in contact about Gavin with Cale Gundy, OU’s institutional assistant and in-state recruiting ace, in the past. The last week of January, Gundy intensified his interest with a preferred walk-on offer, assuring Gavin a roster spot despite the absence of an initial scholarship offer.
“He said he knew I could do great things there,” Gavin Freeman said, “and was a perfect fit.”
“Cale’s got an old-school mentality,” Jason Freeman said. “Cale is going to coach receivers. He’s going to make you be on time. You’re gonna play hard, you’re gonna be tough, you’re gonna block, you’re gonna do everything you’re supposed to do. And Gavin will fit well in that environment.
“I know if he does that and proves himself, he’ll play. That’s all I can ask for. If he earns it, play him. I know that will happen with Cale.”
What we should know about Gavin Freeman is he digs cars, is interested in mechanical engineering, and all he ever wanted out of his college football career was the chance to prove himself at the highest level.
If that was at Air Force, the program he originally committed to last spring when he feared the COVID/super seniors phenomenon would cost him future offers, so be it.
If that was at Texas Tech, even better. Freeman says Welker, who went from undersized, overlooked Heritage Hall star to Red Raider legend 20 years ago, congratulated him for committing to Tech last October. How cool was that?
But Oklahoma? A chance to play for the Sooners? By far the coolest of all.
“I couldn’t be happier with where I am,” Freeman said.