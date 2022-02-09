Guerin Emig: Once destined to be Wes Welker clone at Texas Tech, Gavin Freeman hopes to become Sterling Shepard 2.0 for Sooners

“It was last year,” Freeman said. “He came up one time when he was doing offseason work in the summer. He was running routes. He asked if I wanted to.

“I was like, ‘Oh no way... Sure.’ It was crazy. I was a junior. I had just gotten some strength and some speed and I was learning how to control that stuff. He gave me a lot of tips and pointers on how to do it. I still use them to this day.”

They’ll come in handy when Freeman reports to Norman, enters OU’s receivers derby and realizes his dream.

“The University of Oklahoma is the place I’ve always wanted to be. It’s the place I was meant to be,” he said. “My dad played there. I want to follow in his footsteps and make a name for myself.”

If Freeman landed in the perfect spot, he took a long, difficult road to get there. He almost landed in Lubbock, Texas.

Freeman committed to play for Texas Tech last October.