It’s fitting in these absurd days that Facebook, generally a misinformation farm when it comes to the pandemic, somehow provides the most clarity as to why the 2020 college football season teeters creakily.
Debbie Feeney went there Aug. 3 and posted about her son, Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney, struggling with COVID-19 since testing positive for the virus after resuming workouts at IU.
“Here was a kid in perfect health, great physical condition and due to the virus ended up going to the ER because of breathing issues,” Debbie shared on her Facebook account.
A few statements later, she posted: “Now we are dealing with possible heart issues!”
Twice in Feeney’s post she referenced Indiana doing “everything right.” Her son got sick anyway, and right then we should have made an awful realization.
Universities could do everything right to protect their players. Players could do everything right to protect themselves.
Players could do everything possible to start a movement to power forward because they ached to play. Coaches could get on board with them.
But as long COVID-19 throbs, and as long as athletic directors and administrators above these coaches and players listen to experts in medicine and infectious disease, it will scare the hell out of those determining whether it’s safe to proceed with college football.
Liability has something to do with it, but the coronavirus is ultimately why the Mountain West Conference became the second FBS league to postpone its season Monday.
Amateurism has something to do with it, but the coronavirus is ultimately why Old Dominion canceled its season even as the rest of Conference USA pressed on.
Defective leadership in and out of college sports has something to do with it, but the coronavirus is ultimately why Power 5 conferences are nervously looking at each other going: “Sooo... Are you... Like... Are you gonna... Y’know... Play?”
Maybe they do play. Maybe the “#WeWantToPlay” movement birthed by Trevor Lawrence, Chuba Hubbard and influential peers the other night is enough to sway not just coaches — they all seemed to climb aboard Monday — but chancellors and commissioners.
Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman met with the Vols football team Monday, with the accompanying social media statement: “This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium.”
But then how many other chancellors and presidents read ESPN.com’s Monday story on the presence of heart inflammation in select athletes schools have screened for COVID-19?
How many saw Feeney’s Facebook post? How many saw Sedrick Williams’ last Saturday?
“As a result of the virus I’ve had complications with my heart,” the University of Houston defensive lineman posted. “I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season as a result of these complications.”
In the five months COVID-19 has wrecked our normal lives, the only certainty is the virus’ danger. We can argue semantics, ethics and politics, all of which have sadly crashed into our pandemic management, but there is no arguing the potential damage to our health.
There are countless posts besides Debbie Feeney’s to show that. Or simply drop by a hospital and look at the doctors’ faces.
It is the medical industry helping advise college athletic departments. And so you must understand why, despite the players’ best intentions to play and their universities’ and athletic departments’ best efforts to get them to play so as to avoid financial ruin, the situation is so muddy.
Again, maybe they trudge through and play with face shields and masks, without fans, without a chunk of the Power 5, and just pray nobody winds up like Feeney or Williams. Play a “Fury Road” version of college football.
Everyone could postpone the season and wait on more medical data. Players could continue to work out in whatever bubble schools can afford, maintaining their physical and mental shape while being monitored, just without games. Maybe they stay on campus and not go home to more virus-susceptible conditions.
But right, I get it. Players are pushing for games. Coaches pushed harder Monday. Momentum remains the most powerful intangible in sports. We’ll see how it builds and where it leads.
It’s just the past several weeks those in college athletics warned us something: The virus will determine our course.
We heard that and thought, Yeah, that’s pretty smart. That’s what this comes down to, in college football and everything else we’re trying to manage. We’re at some mercy here.
Monday, observers monitored the day’s breathless information cycle looking for traces of change, whether in the players’ assertions or coaches’ attitudes or administrators’ messages. What we needed to see? Magic. The stupid, maddening virus vaporizing and everyone calming to some degree of normalcy.
Nothing about this is normal, though. Much about this is frightening. That didn’t change Monday.
That’s why we must realize even as the possibility of playing college football survives another day, it is teetering. If it doesn’t fall, it will be bizarrely uncomfortable playing on.
That isn’t any chancellor’s, commissioner’s or epidemiologist’s fault. That isn’t because of faulty decisions in the past, or false proclamations about the future.
We just know what’s happening now. COVID-19 is blurring all lines but one — there is risk living among it. Playing college football among it, certainly. Even Facebook makes that clear.
If that reality is enough for advisors to tell decision-makers not to play, we must live with it, like everything else, as best we can.