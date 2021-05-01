Guerin Emig: Oklahoma DB Pat Fields requests that we cut the NCAA some slack

“Whenever I first got there I was like, ‘I’m speaking from the privilege of being at a Power Five school and the privilege of being at OU.’ I quickly realized everybody doesn’t have all the resources we do at OU, the financial resources or the facility resources and those things.”

As Fields sees it, everyone did their level best to come to reasonable terms.

The committee didn’t solve every problem. Lord knows the NCAA still has its share.

But isn’t it interesting to have a young man with a heavy stake in the game give us a peek inside a process we tend to ignore, and show us there is more to the narrative than players fighting Mark Emmert for every baby step forward.

I’m guessing we still see Emmert as more Darth Vader than NCAA president, and his institution as too hard-wired for its own good.

Now we can also accept the idea there is some genuine effort in play, in one consequential committee at least, thanks to perspective from the inside.