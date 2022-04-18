Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?

Texas snapped Oklahoma’s 40-game softball winning streak Saturday — marring the Sooners’ vision of an undefeated season — and celebrated accordingly.

OU Twitter went nuts over the Longhorns acting like they had just cured climate change.

This the same week that College Football Twitter went nuts over ESPN’s College Football Power Index making Texas No. 6 in the 2022 preseason.

And the same week that Common Sense Twitter went nuts over Hook Em football coach Steve Sarkisian unplugging senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo for direct-hit comments about the program’s culture.

The Longhorns haven’t solved their football problems, but give them this — they have mastered the art of burrowing under folks’ skin.

Is the latest iteration of that wasted outrage? Let’s answer one outrage at a time…

In the case of the softball celebration: Yes, it’s wasted.

OU was coming off a three-game evisceration of Texas Tech and had reached a peak where even national outlets began to marvel. Was pitcher Jordy Bahl unhittable? Were sluggers Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings leading an offense that was unquenchable?

Well... Texas tagged Bahl in Saturday’s 4-2 win and held Alo and Jennings to one single in a combined 19 at-bats over the three-game series.

Yes, Bahl fired OU to a 3-0 shutout in Thursday’s series opener. Yes, the Sooners blew out the Horns 9-1 Friday. Yes, the Horns partied hard Saturday despite losing the series two games to one.

But no, that doesn’t preempt the party.

The place was packed. Texas softball legend Cat Osterman was being honored. Texas softball hadn’t beaten its Red River rival since 2014, a span of 23 games.

OU softball was supposedly as solvable as the monolith in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

That the Longhorns solved the Sooners even for one afternoon? That a team of college kids got as excited as if they’d just been excused from their final exams? Give them a break.

They deserve to party straight into this week.

---

In the case of Texas’ No. 6 FPI ranking? Yeah, it’s probably wasted outrage.

There are two annual rites of college football spring: Nick Saban reprogramming a national champion at Alabama, and pundits falling helplessly in love with the Great Longhorn Revival story.

The lovefest sickens Okies in particular. The Sooners and Cowboys are a combined 10-3 against the Longhorns since 2016, putting the two Bedlam fan bases in best position to realize a burnt orange overrating when they see it.

So why bother to be outraged by something that everyone annually sniffs out? Because ESPN’s FPI is supposed to be more formulaic than, say, an Associated Press preseason ballot of media voters.

From ESPN’s explainer: “Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.

“In the preseason, these components are made up entirely of data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure. That information allows FPI to make predictions (and make determinations on the strength of a team’s opponents) beginning in Week 1, and then it declines in weight as the season progresses.”

Oookaaay...

Maybe it’s best to see what the FPI spit out this time last year and make a judgment call then...

No. 1: Alabama.

Nothing wrong with that.

No. 2: Oklahoma.

Made sense at the time.

No. 3: Clemson.

Also made some sense.

No. 4: Iowa State.

Another Big 12 Conference overreach, though ranking ISU No. 4 last spring made a little more sense than ranking Texas No. 6 now.

Let’s just agree not to cover ourselves in fury over any preseason ranking, FPI or otherwise, and not to count on science to clean up every mess.

---

In the case of Sarkisian’s counter to Ojomo’s comments? No, the outrage is appropriate.

Here’s what Ojomo told Texas reporters last week when asked about younger players in the program: “They’re 18- to 22-year-olds that want to chase women, want to chase money, want to chase alcohol and they don’t see the future. They’re very distracted by what’s in front of them. It’s such a hard thing, especially guys that haven’t been in a winning culture.

“To me it’s very easy for a lot of these powerhouses to keep going because it is established. So the new guys come in and they’re like, ‘Oh (crap), this is how we have to do it. This is what we do.'

“They always talk about coming here and changing stuff. It’s, like, ingrained. You’re uprooting, what, 10 years of (crap) that’s just been let go? They’re more worried about being on Sixth Street than, like, balling and making $50 million. It’s crazy as hell.”

Sarkisian’s response to media about Ojomo’s brutally honest take: “He won’t be talking to you guys for a while.”

“He should not have done that in public,” Sarkisian said. “If you’re a family, you don’t go out and talk about family business. You take care of things internally. I think his intentions were right, but the delivery and the forum he used was poor.”

No, Sark, the delivery wasn’t poor, it was straightforward. And as to the forum, Ojomo seems like precisely the kind of player you allow to speak out.

He is a fifth-year senior who serves on the team’s leadership council. He is a six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He has aspirations to become a lawyer.

Someone of that caliber making statements that strong should prompt a coach to do some harder thinking about the framework of his program. I trust Sarkisian is thinking.

But he also marked a respected, accomplished player for doing something coaches can’t stand: stepping outside the coach’s control and speaking individually.

That’s an awful look, made worse at a time we applaud athletes for stepping out and addressing issues related to their teams, their sports and their lives.

