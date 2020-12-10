Guerin Emig: No OU-West Virginia game... So now what?

Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia is off, meaning the Sooners are done until their Big 12 championship rematch against Iowa State Dec. 19.
The Mountaineers aren’t playing games here, are they?
Please don’t go there. There’s way too much of that gamesmanship (crap) polluting college football right now as it is, way too much conspiracy theory nonsense.
Football is struggling with the pandemic same as every other sector. That’s it. Nothing more. We all knew this was going to be a slog when the seasons changed. Well, it is.
West Virginia is shutting down football operations not because they don’t want to play OU, but because they can’t play OU. Not with, and this is WVU beat writer Mike Casazza’s phrase for it, "a list of players gobbled up by positive tests/tracing."
Should the Sooners scramble to play someone else?
Ohio State needs a game. So does Texas A&M. And, closer to home, Tulsa. We’ve seen some 11th-hour scheduling already this season.
But no, OU is probably better off practicing a couple extra days, getting serious about Iowa State, resting anyone playing through some pain.
Theory: OU’s offense will suffer from a missed opportunity to get back on track. True or false?
I don’t buy it.
The Sooners were scheduled to play West Virginia, not Kansas. There was no guarantee they were going to look a whole lot sharper in Morgantown than they did last Saturday night against Baylor.
There are ebbs and flows to a season, even for Lincoln Riley’s offense. It’s entirely possible Spencer Rattler & Co. will get back into their flow against Iowa State, regardless of what they did and where they were the previous Saturday.
Is there any fallout to the West Virginia cancellation whatsoever?
Yes. The players miss another game.
Don’t lose sight of the heroes of this season. It isn’t the coaches and administrators, although they are going to great lengths to get the season in. It’s the players.
They’re the ones making the biggest sacrifices here. They’re the ones who deserve something for their stupendous efforts, namely the opportunity to play games.
What about OU and the College Football Playoff?
It was a long shot before the cancellation news. We covered that earlier this week.
Some years, standing by and watching everyone else play, or stumble in this case, helps playoff contenders. This year with so few top-of-the-rankings upsets, and so many games being waylaid by COVID, you’re better off playing and winning big.
That’s how Iowa State rose from No. 9 to No. 7 this week. They destroyed West Virginia while No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Georgia stood idle.
I don’t know if OU would have risen as much by beating WVU just as soundly. Now, the Sooners are sure to stay at No. 11 next week, barring upsets ahead of them.
Does the cancellation change the vibe of OU-Iowa State II at all?
I don’t see how it can. I’m like the Sooners based on Big 12 championship pedigree, and on the fact Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson, unavailable at OU-ISU I, will make a noticeable difference in the rematch.
That was my pick before Thursday's bulletin appeared. That's the pick now.
