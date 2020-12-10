Guerin Emig: No OU-West Virginia game... So now what?

But no, OU is probably better off practicing a couple extra days, getting serious about Iowa State, resting anyone playing through some pain.

---

Theory: OU’s offense will suffer from a missed opportunity to get back on track. True or false?

I don’t buy it.

The Sooners were scheduled to play West Virginia, not Kansas. There was no guarantee they were going to look a whole lot sharper in Morgantown than they did last Saturday night against Baylor.

There are ebbs and flows to a season, even for Lincoln Riley’s offense. It’s entirely possible Spencer Rattler & Co. will get back into their flow against Iowa State, regardless of what they did and where they were the previous Saturday.

---

Is there any fallout to the West Virginia cancellation whatsoever?

Yes. The players miss another game.

Don’t lose sight of the heroes of this season. It isn’t the coaches and administrators, although they are going to great lengths to get the season in. It’s the players.