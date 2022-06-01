Guerin Emig: No news about OU to the SEC Wednesday, which might actually be good news for the Sooners

IRVING, Texas — No news here at Big 12 Conference spring meetings regarding Oklahoma’s departure for the SEC.

“We’re still on track for a July 1, 2025, transition,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione reported Wednesday.

That’s frustrating news for Sooner fans who ache to see Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida come to Owen Field in 12 Saturdays, not the fall of ’25. I don’t blame them.

These are fans who have had more than enough of watching Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and West Virginia trudge through Norman. These are fans who have to pay to watch the Jayhawks, Red Raiders, Horned Frogs and Mountaineers in the Big 12’s every-other-year rotation.

For these folks, the Houston Chronicle lit a fuse that could never be short enough 10 months ago by reporting OU’s and Texas’ intention to jet for the SEC, college sports’ richest conference and college football’s most prestigious.

The fuse might turn out to be four years long if we are to take Castiglione at his public word, that OU intends to run out the length of its contract with the Big 12, something more commonly referred to as its “grant of rights.”

Asked if anything might change that 2025 target date, Castiglione said: “Not that I’m aware of. Is it possible I guess? You’d have to ask other people ...”

I don’t know if he means lawyers or network executives or lawyers of network executives, but let’s save that for another column.

“Right now we’ve been in meetings,” Castiglione said of the ones he just stepped out of Wednesday. “We’re voting members. We’re talking about future schedules. Planning not just this coming year but the '23-24 and '24-25 seasons.”

This tone was catching.

“All I can do is go off of the word of the two athletic directors at the institutions,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said Wednesday in reference to Castiglione and Texas AD Chris Del Conte. “They say they’re going to be a (Big 12) member till 2025. So that’s what I’m working off of.”

2025 it remains, then, at least for now.

And here’s where no news might actually be good news.

Castiglione heads an athletic department where football isn’t just the bread and butter but the mouth that devours it. That football program is now in some transition, Brent Venables having ridden to the rescue after Lincoln Riley’s high-tail to USC.

Most everything from the past six months indicates Venables is handling that transition superbly, but it still a transition. There are new players and staff members surrounding a man we think is going to be a success as a first-time head coach, we just don’t know that to be fact.

The odds of this becoming fact are more favorable if Venables negotiates Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and West Virginia the next three seasons instead of Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida. That’s practically pre-programmed success, something Venables ought to be able to ride through the ’22 calendar, then into 2023 when BYU joins the Big 12, then 2024 when Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join the Big 12 if they haven’t done so in ’23.

It is a time-buyer that allows Venables not just to set his head-coaching jaw, something he seems to have already done, but to ring up an early statement. Something along the lines of: “I’m fine without Dabo Swinney, my program is fine without Riley, and we’re gonna be fine bumping heads with Nick Saban.”

To run smack into Saban’s Crimson Tide and Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs next year or even the year after that? Venables would likely be all right.

He helped Swinney run an SEC program, basically, out of the ACC at Clemson the past decade. Let’s just say he is more familiar with what this is going to take than Riley would have been.

But just for insurance ...

To put this off until 2025 allows Venables three more years to recruit players and build infrastructure with SEC intentions, while stringing up Big 12 successes.

It allows Saban another three years of retirement consideration. It eases the four-team College Football Playoff squeeze, much tighter in the SEC than in the Big 12, seeing as how the CFP can’t expand until after the ’25 season.

Venables’ fans don’t like it. They no doubt didn’t like it Wednesday when Castiglione stuck to the original transition date.

But if it’s true that good things come to those who wait, we should accept that better things are in store for the Sooners in their great-and-powerful new conference if they can wait a few years longer to join.

