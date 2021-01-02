Guerin Emig: No better time to recognize the culture behind Lincoln Riley's OU football program

Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman took over Oklahoma and Texas before the 2017 season. Riley has coached the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances and just won his first bowl game. Herman was fired Saturday.
That is a good reason for OU fans to appreciate what they have in the 37-year-old man taking very good care of their cherished program, but not the best one.
The other day I asked Riley to reflect on 2020, when coaches helped their players meet challenges far beyond diagnosing disguised blitzes. I wanted to know if he felt a stronger appreciation for the culture he has established the past four years, since every coach has leaned on culture to make it through both the pandemic and social justice issues the past nine months.
“I do,” Riley said. “I think this year, in a lot of ways, was more revealing than other years of where your culture stands because of all the things that you mentioned. I think it makes me more confident and sure how important culture is.
“I don’t think you can accomplish the things that we want to accomplish year in and year out without that. And then when you do have unexpected things that come up, and this year was full of them, you’re only going to respond well if you do have that in place.”
The simplest way to gauge OU’s response is to see the latest banners going up in their indoor practice facility, one for their sixth straight Big 12 Conference championship, the other for their 55-20 Cotton Bowl mauling of Florida.
The simplest way to gauge Riley as an unquestioned head coaching success is by his four Big 12 rings, two Heisman Trophy-winning No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks, and his 45-8 record.
Saturday, you could even gauge him by the failure of his now-former Red River rival. You wouldn’t be wrong to do so.
That shortchanges Riley under the circumstances, however. It doesn’t do him or his culture enough justice given the strains of 2020.
Before the Big 12 title game kicked off Dec. 19, the Sooners stood on their sideline with arms locked as the league’s “You See Us Differently” racial and social justice presentation played on the AT&T Stadium video board.
The video played throughout the season at Big 12 stadiums. I noticed most teams standing in unison as it did in early September. Fewer were doing so by late November.
That the Sooners stood to the end was no surprise.
Several of their players were bold and thoughtful in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder and the country’s ensuing racial reckoning. Some returned to their message through the season when more important things, an election among them, arose.
Riley supported the cause, most publicly with a late-August campus demonstration. He backed his players’ rights to express themselves and effect change, provided their decisions were well-considered.
A coach fosters unity that way, and unity comes in handy during a season where players can’t go 48 hours without wondering if they’ll miss the next game due to a pandemic. A season of positive tests, contact traces and quarantines, of players in flux, depth charts in tatters and psyches under constant duress.
“Where these players are mentally is not normal. How could it be?” Riley said during the Cotton Bowl run-up last month. “I mean, lives of everyone have been turned upside down and changed in so many drastic ways.”
The Sooners were tossed around some. They slipped up on some safety protocols and lost some players. They lost a couple games. They were not perfect.
They never lost their way, though.
Players kept their heads together through quarantine, isolation and injury. Staff kept the depth chart together.
Riley kept command of the whole operation, often out front with sensible, nuanced comments related to the pandemic and social and racial justice.
Riley predecessor Bob Stoops was always good with the spotlight on and the heat cranked up. He typically said the right thing during the occasional crisis. His program held together.
We recognized Stoops’ culture for that, even as we recognized it more often for his winning more than any coach in OU history.
Well, Stoops never encountered anything like 2020.
This is a rare chance to recognize the work a coach puts into his program, and how the effects of that can be measured beyond that program’s bowl record and trophy case, or compared to that program’s archrival.
Let’s recognize OU’s culture under Riley, the backbone in the Sooners’ efforts to meet their unique football standards every year, and the catalyst behind the Sooners’ ability to meet the unique challenges of 2020.