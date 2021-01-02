Guerin Emig: No better time to recognize the culture behind Lincoln Riley's OU football program

Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman took over Oklahoma and Texas before the 2017 season. Riley has coached the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances and just won his first bowl game. Herman was fired Saturday.

That is a good reason for OU fans to appreciate what they have in the 37-year-old man taking very good care of their cherished program, but not the best one.

The other day I asked Riley to reflect on 2020, when coaches helped their players meet challenges far beyond diagnosing disguised blitzes. I wanted to know if he felt a stronger appreciation for the culture he has established the past four years, since every coach has leaned on culture to make it through both the pandemic and social justice issues the past nine months.

“I do,” Riley said. “I think this year, in a lot of ways, was more revealing than other years of where your culture stands because of all the things that you mentioned. I think it makes me more confident and sure how important culture is.