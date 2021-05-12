Guerin Emig: NFL releases Week 1 schedule, OU, OSU and Zaven Collins fans rejoice

I expect Wallace to find his way onto the field in Vegas opening night.

The question: Will Wallace be able to greet former Cowboy teammates Dillon Stoner and Marcell Ateman in postgame? Stoner, signed as an undrafted free agent, and Ateman must work to make the Raiders’ roster.

Dolphins at Patriots

New England earned some fans around here after drafting OU’s Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson. Now it’s on Perkins and Stevenson, both considered terrific value picks, to earn a spot in the Pats’ rotation.

Miami already has some fans around here, now that OSU product Emmanuel Ogbah has emerged as the Dolphins’ best pass rusher. He totaled nine sacks last season.

Bears at Rams

Chicago second-rounder Teven Jenkins became OSU’s highest NFL pick since Ogbah went No. 32 overall in 2016. Jenkins should be given every opportunity to start opening day in Los Angeles.

Damien Williams, who built a solid role with the Chiefs before opting out of the 2020 season over COVID, is now a Bears running back behind starter David Montgomery.