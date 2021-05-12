Guerin Emig: NFL releases schedule, OU, OSU and Zaven Collins fans rejoice

The NFL released its opening week schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday morning. The full schedule was released later in the day.

Football news in the middle of May always occupies our attention. An NFL schedule release is no exception, especially with so many former Sooners and Cowboys in the pros and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins joining them with the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s go to the Week 1 highlights based on those college connections...

Browns at Chiefs

Baker Mayfield vs. Patrick Mahomes in their latest attempt to reenact the 2016 night they redefined college quarterbacking in Lubbock. This will always be must-see TV.

Orlando Brown, who helped Mayfield win the 2017 Heisman Trophy by protecting his blind side, is now protecting Mahomes.

Creed Humphrey, who missed snapping the ball to Mayfield at OU by one season, might be snapping it to Mahomes as a Chiefs rookie.

Cardinals at Titans

The Cards are going to be a fascinating follow regardless of who they play.