Guerin Emig: NFL releases schedule, OU, OSU and Zaven Collins fans rejoice

The NFL released its opening week schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday morning. The full schedule was released later in the day.
Football news in the middle of May always occupies our attention. An NFL schedule release is no exception, especially with so many former Sooners and Cowboys in the pros and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins joining them with the Arizona Cardinals.
Let’s go to the Week 1 highlights based on those college connections...
Browns at Chiefs
Baker Mayfield vs. Patrick Mahomes in their latest attempt to reenact the 2016 night they redefined college quarterbacking in Lubbock. This will always be must-see TV.
Orlando Brown, who helped Mayfield win the 2017 Heisman Trophy by protecting his blind side, is now protecting Mahomes.
Creed Humphrey, who missed snapping the ball to Mayfield at OU by one season, might be snapping it to Mahomes as a Chiefs rookie.
Cardinals at Titans
The Cards are going to be a fascinating follow regardless of who they play.
Kyler Murray enters his third season with expectations he’ll quarterback Arizona to the playoffs. Collins enters his rookie season as the presumptive starting middle linebacker, with news breaking Wednesday that previous starter Jordan Hicks has been given permission to seek a trade.
Cowboys at Bucs
This is the Sept. 9 Thursday night season opener. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs tend to get that star treatment.
I’m much more curious about the Bedlam alumni on the Cowboys.
CeeDee Lamb just missed a 1,000-yard rookie season last year. Bet he soars over that mark in year two.
Blake Jarwin is back from the ACL injury that derailed his 2020 season. He was onto something special before that setback.
Neville Gallimore can help new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the middle of the Cowboys’ line.
Eagles at Falcons
Just one local in this matchup, but he’s a big one.
The Eagles traded Carson Wentz and didn’t draft a quarterback this spring.
That makes one-season Sooner Jalen Hurts Philly’s entrenched QB. He has an opportunity to get off to a promising start against an Atlanta defense that ranked 29th last year.
Ravens at Raiders
The first Monday nighter Sept. 13.
Baltimore was already a fascinating Bedlam study before the recent draft, with OU receivers Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews and OSU running back Justice Hill. Then the Ravens went out and stole OSU wideout Tylan Wallace in round four.
I expect Wallace to find his way onto the field in Vegas opening night.
The question: Will Wallace be able to greet former Cowboy teammates Dillon Stoner and Marcell Ateman in postgame? Stoner, signed as an undrafted free agent, and Ateman must work to make the Raiders’ roster.
Dolphins at Patriots
New England earned some fans around here after drafting OU’s Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson. Now it’s on Perkins and Stevenson, both considered terrific value picks, to earn a spot in the Pats’ rotation.
Miami already has some fans around here, now that OSU product Emmanuel Ogbah has emerged as the Dolphins’ best pass rusher. He totaled nine sacks last season.
Bears at Rams
Chicago second-rounder Teven Jenkins became OSU’s highest NFL pick since Ogbah went No. 32 overall in 2016. Jenkins should be given every opportunity to start opening day in Los Angeles.
Damien Williams, who built a solid role with the Chiefs before opting out of the 2020 season over COVID, is now a Bears running back behind starter David Montgomery.
Other locals we might see in this one include TU product Trevis Gipson with Chicago and former Sooners Obo Okoronkwo and Bobby Evans with the Rams.
Vikings at Bengals
Cincinnati released veteran running back Giovani Bernard recently, clearing the way for a new backup to former Sooner Joe Mixon. That could be Samaje Perine, who knows a thing or two about complementing Mixon. Very interesting.
It will be even more interesting if former Cowboy Jordan Brailford, who signed with the Vikings midway through last season, makes Minnesota’s team and plays a little defensive line in this game.
Steelers at Bills
I tend to doubt Mason Rudolph will ever break out with Pittsburgh, but I still believe James Washington, Rudolph's good friend from OSU, will. I’d love to see Ben Roethlisberger target Washington in Buffalo.
Stern Week 1 challenge for former OU linemen Cody Ford and Daryl Williams on the Bills, trying to block T.J. Watt and those Steeler pass rushers.
Seahawks at Colts
Seattle already had OSU alums Chris Carson and Tre Flowers plus Tyler Lockett from Booker T. Washington fame. Now the Seahawks have added OU draftee Tre Brown. This is a team I can get behind.
Chargers at Washington
Speaking of teams I can get behind — the Chargers signed undrafted free agent Amen Ogbongbemiga of OSU to join second-year Sooner Kenneth Murray in their linebacking corps. Two players I really enjoyed covering in college because they were also such impressive people.
Tress Way, whom I have admired since writing about him at OU a dozen years ago, is still Washington’s All-Pro punter.
Broncos at Giants
Sterling Shepard, who wore No. 3 for the Sooners, will now do so for the Giants under the NFL’s relaxed jersey number restrictions. Very cool. Shepard wore 3 at OU to honor his late father, Derrick, who also wore 3 at OU in the mid-'80s.
Two Bedlam cornerbacks to potentially watch for in this matchup — Parnell Motley, who will try to stay with Denver after latching onto the Broncos last year, and Rodarius Williams, the Giants’ sixth-round draft pick.
Jets at Panthers
Here’s hoping OSU’s Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers’ fourth-round pick, gets a carry or two against the hapless Jets.
49ers at Lions
Former Sooner Trent Williams is San Fran’s $138 million left tackle.
Jaguars at Texans
While NFL Nation will be curious about Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow making their Jacksonville debuts, I care more about former Cowboy Vince Taylor trying to help new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith on the Texans’ D-line.
Packers at Saints
The best I can do in this one: Jerry Montgomery is Green Bay defensive line coach. He has been with the Packers since leaving OU in 2015 to take an assistant’s job with them.
OSU, OU and Tulsa combine for 10 draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
Three of the four OSU players taken in this year’s draft were selected on May 1. Three of the five OU players drafted were also picked May 1. The highest-drafted area athlete taken this year was Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins at No. 16 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the first round on April 29.
Take a look back at each's career so far here:
Photos: Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick Zaven Collins' career so far, from Hominy High School to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
The Arizona Cardinals picked Tulsa All-America linebacker Zaven Collins No. 16 Thursday in the NFL Draft.
Ronnie Perkins was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round on Friday. He was taken with the No. 96 pick overall.
Rhamondre Stevenson was a fourth-round selection (No. 120 overall) by the New England Patriots during Saturday’s NFL draft.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule received a text message from his wife asking him to take former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard w…
Receiver Tylan Wallace was the third OSU player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him Saturday with the No. 131 …
Tre Brown’s professional football dream came true on Saturday afternoon.
Rodarius Williams is officially an NFL cornerback after the Giants took him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
OU cornerback Tre Norwood was the last area athlete to be drafted. He was taken in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Our lowest offer ever: Support local journalism created by the Tulsa World newsroom. Just $1 for 6 months for a digital-only subscription for …