Guerin Emig: Never mind the Big 12 Championship or College Football Playoff, let's just get OU to the Baylor game

It’s December. The Oklahoma Sooners are on course to play for a Big 12 championship. They remain in the running, even as a long shot, for the College Football Playoff. That’s the old normal.
This is the new one: Lincoln Riley just wants to get his Sooners on Owen Field Saturday night to play Baylor. That’s all. He just wants to play a dang game.
Games anytime anywhere are savored right now because they are being threatened everywhere. The coronavirus has stepped up its attack, as many in science and medicine feared would happen when fall turned toward winter and folks gathered for holidays. Oklahoma is not immune. Our COVID-19 hospitalization/ICU numbers are a horror story.
What’s happening at OU reflects this wrong turn — 27 active virus cases among Sooner athletes as of Monday night, 35 positive tests Nov. 22-28, plus a five-day shutdown of the football program which ended this week.
Elsewhere, Florida State can’t get a game played. Ohio State is worried about getting one played. Charlotte hasn’t gotten one played since Halloween.
Schedules are in perpetual flux. Bowls are being canceled.
It isn’t just college football, it’s the NFL. Attempts to reschedule Steelers-Ravens have become unintentionally comical.
It’s college basketball. Lon Kruger’s Sooners hope to open their season Thursday night after the virus devoured their first three scheduled games.
You are thankful for whatever you can get under these circumstances. In football, you are even more thankful than you were the week of your season opener, back when we all thought staging a game was the stuff of dreams.
“We’ve talked all year as a team, and we really started talking about it before Kansas (Nov. 7), just cases were spiking across the country and more games were getting canceled,” Riley said Tuesday. “This was before we had any type of spike or outbreak or whatever you want to call it. We talked a lot about as a team, ‘Who knows how many of these we’ve got left? This may be the last one and we don’t even know it.’ And so we’ve tried to prepare and play that way because we don’t know.
“I do think what’s going on outside and what’s gone on inside our program the last 10 or 15 days, it’s very fair to say. We’ve always been grateful, but we’ll be even more grateful this Saturday if this one’s able to get played.”
If you follow the Sooners and want to get hung up on Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios or CFP possibilities, that’s your right. It is December. That’s your habit.
I understand. It’s mine, too, since I write about the Sooners.
It’s just as I write this, I don’t plan on getting too wrapped up in Tuesday night’s playoff update. Not because of the Sooners’ long odds.
It’s just that I’d rather know whether they’re going to play Baylor right now. I’d like to write at that game as badly as many of you want to watch it.
You see the word Riley used when talking about the game? “If.”
As in, if testing works in OU’s favor this week. If they can carry on despite the holes in their roster and staff.
Riley said he tapped an old resource to help with that — Bob Stoops. That was reassuring to hear.
Everything else Riley said Tuesday was far from reassuring.
“We have one branch of our support staff that’s pretty much been wiped out.”
“As far as the minimum number of coaches, we have a lot of contingencies. But I do think there’s a point where it becomes unreasonable.”
“The only time I don’t have a mask on is when I’m eating or when I go to sleep. I know a lot of these other guys have done the same thing and still gotten the virus.”
Riley said he hadn’t caught it, but it didn’t ease his worry every time he tested for it. Anxiety and tension lurk hourly at OU’s football operation and everyone else’s anymore.
It’s such a hard road to game day. And such a blessing when you get there.
I want to write about OU’s next game. You want to watch it.
Most relevant here is that Riley and the Sooners want to play it, given all they have been through and especially all they are going through.
Maybe they eventually get to Jerry World Dec. 19 or even the Superdome or Rose Bowl Jan. 1, but let’s not go there yet.
Let’s just get them on their home field Saturday night against Baylor.
Guerin Emig; Big 12 rankings closing in on Sooners-Cyclones 2.0
Big 12 rankings for Nov. 30
1 – Iowa State (7-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big 12)
1A – Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2)
3 – Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2)
4 – Texas (5-3, 4-3)
5 – West Virginia (5-3, 4-3)
6 – Kansas State (4-5, 4-4)
7 – TCU (4-4, 4-4)
8 – Baylor (2-5, 2-5)
9 – Texas Tech (3-6, 2-6)
10 – Kansas (0-8, 0-7)
