Guerin Emig: Never mind the Big 12 Championship or College Football Playoff, let's just get OU to the Baylor game

You are thankful for whatever you can get under these circumstances. In football, you are even more thankful than you were the week of your season opener, back when we all thought staging a game was the stuff of dreams.

“We’ve talked all year as a team, and we really started talking about it before Kansas (Nov. 7), just cases were spiking across the country and more games were getting canceled,” Riley said Tuesday. “This was before we had any type of spike or outbreak or whatever you want to call it. We talked a lot about as a team, ‘Who knows how many of these we’ve got left? This may be the last one and we don’t even know it.’ And so we’ve tried to prepare and play that way because we don’t know.

“I do think what’s going on outside and what’s gone on inside our program the last 10 or 15 days, it’s very fair to say. We’ve always been grateful, but we’ll be even more grateful this Saturday if this one’s able to get played.”

If you follow the Sooners and want to get hung up on Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios or CFP possibilities, that’s your right. It is December. That’s your habit.

I understand. It’s mine, too, since I write about the Sooners.