Guerin Emig: National title secures OU softball team's place alongside '13 powerhouse as program's gold standards

Giselle Juarez, an influential complement to this Murderer’s Row in the pitching circle, does not overpower hitters like Ricketts did eight years ago, but precious few ever have. Juarez is plenty good.

She was much more than that this and last week, winning five WCWS games to swipe the Most Outstanding Player award from those hitters.

All spring, Juarez and her fellow pitchers got phenomenal support from the best offense and defense Gasso has coached since taking the OU job 26 years ago. The whole squad showed phenomenal resilience.

The ’13 Sooners went 5-0 at the WCWS. This bunch rebounded after dropping its first game here to James Madison, and then its first championship series game to Florida State.

Ricketts, Chamberlain and crew had guts, now. Remember the two-out extra-inning rally against Tennessee here eight years ago? Remember how badly they wanted to prove themselves after their near-miss against Alabama in the 2012 WCWS finale?

These Sooners nearly missed against UCLA in the ’19 finale. They lost 2020 to the pandemic. They lost twice in Oklahoma City over the past week.

These Sooners had freshmen who had to learn that playing in front of 13,000 fans in the sport’s showcase event bears down hard.