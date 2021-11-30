Guerin Emig: My head says Mark Stoops as next OU coach. My heart? Easy: Brent Venables

I have no idea if Venables would work because I have no idea how anyone would work as Lincoln Riley’s successor. Mark Stoops, Shane Beamer, Matt Campbell, the whole lot of OU candidates. None of us know.

But I would love to see Venables make a go of it more than anyone else in the lot.

I know Venables best of the lot, former OU assistants Josh Heupel and Jay Norvell included. I have written about him the longest. I have spoken with him the longest.

I find him interesting as can be, and not just because of his sideline hysterics during games. I enjoy how he views his profession and his players. I really miss asking him about both, because I always learned something when I did so.

I respected that about him. I respected a lot about him. I wasn’t alone in that regard on the OU beat.

I stopped by Venables’ OU office the day he packed for Clemson with the Norman Transcript’s John Shinn. We figured it worth one last conversation. It was.

The week of the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, a crowd of OU beat writers visited Tigers practice to chat up Venables because we figured it worth another conversation. It was.