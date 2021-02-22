Guerin Emig: Mutually beneficial relationship between Jalen Hurts and OU strikes again

Riley added this key factor: “Development. He has been able to look and see the development of our quarterbacks here over a pretty long period of time. I think that was positive. I think a lot of guys are wanting to find some type of way to get into this offense, some way, somehow. It’s obviously doing good things at this level and beyond. I think there are some clear advantages there, especially at that position.”

Hurts developed pretty well his three years in Tuscaloosa, particularly considering he had to unscramble the tutelage of five offensive coordinators. He needed a sixth, though, to get out from behind Tagovailoa and put himself in NFL position. He needed Riley.

Riley, faced with a lean, inexperienced quarterback depth chart after Murray’s departure, needed Hurts.

This was a mutually beneficial situation from the start, then.

Riley admired Hurts’ personal qualities. He was well aware of Hurts’ winning pedigree. He recognized Hurts’ development.

“He’s really progressed as a thrower,” Riley said in the spring of 2019 after Hurts’ transfer. “A lot of the film I’ve watched, I see a very capable thrower, a very good athlete. He’s strong... I saw enough on tape to know the tools were there.”