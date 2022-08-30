Guerin Emig: More important for Brent Venables to figure out his job than to 'chill out' while on it

NORMAN — Kirk Herbstreit thinks Brent Venables is going to be just fine as a first-year head coach, but he does have a question.

“Is Brent going to able to chill out on the sidelines?” the ESPN commentator asked Tuesday.

It’s probably the first question worth asking of Venables as he prepares for Oklahoma’s Saturday opener against UTEP. We’ve all seen this man the past 23 years as a defensive coordinator.

“Like, he is a crazy person,” Herbstreit said. “Name how many head coaches fall into that category. Bob (Stoops) used to have moments, but as he went on he kind of started to settle down. Mark Stoops has some moments here and there.”

Venables will likely have his moments Saturday and throughout the season. He’ll figure out how to throttle back. I think.

Meantime, there is a bigger picture worth exploring as game day ticks closer, and another question worth asking.

For all that Venables has accomplished since taking the OU job nine months ago, does Saturday represent his most important moment?

“I don’t know, maybe to other people. But for me? No,” he answered Tuesday.

Interesting. Venables is in a results-driven profession. The OU public demands results like few others. The OU public is more demanding of the head coach than the Sooners’ offensive or defensive coordinators.

“Success is a byproduct of everything we’ve been implementing and working on,” Venables explained. “I’ve always been like that, whether as a head coach or the success you have on defense (as a coordinator). Winning the game is like an add-on. For me it’s the chase, it’s the journey, it’s the grind. That’s what prepares you.

“Everything else should be much easier because of the work you put in on the front end, and the preparation.”

Game day doesn’t tower over the program, it is an extension of it. That sounds like a healthy, reasonable way for a first-time head coach to see it.

There are nuances, naturally. There are things Venables can’t discover about head-coaching duties on Saturday until he experiences them.

He mentioned one we’d never think of Tuesday: Positioning of player benches on an Owen Field sideline Venables described as “a very cramped area to work with.”

Time management is a more obvious topic, and a more important one for a coach so conditioned to being a coordinator only.

“As opposed to being on that white board until somebody tells you it’s time for the defense to go back out, that’s going to be different,” Venables said. “There’s going to be times I’m on that white board just because that’s what I want to do. But I’ve got to manage the whole team, too, and the game itself.”

Here, again, game day becomes an extension of Venables’ organization.

“You’re relying on other people to help with that management,” he said.

He should be able to count on those other people.

“I think the biggest thing Brent has done is he’s hired a great staff,” Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit referenced offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and strength coach Jerry Schmidt specifically. And while Venables can count on those two assistants to have their players well-prepared and -conditioned on game day, thereby easing the burden on the head coach, Venables digs deeper into his staff for support.

When I asked him Tuesday whether he has consulted with mentors Stoops, Dabo Swinney or Bill Snyder for game day counsel, he answered: “And of course, I have Matt Wells on staff who has been a head coach.”

That’s right. Wells, a Sooners offensive analyst and advisor to Venables, was head man at Texas Tech and Utah State the past nine years.

“That’s one of the reasons, amongst others, we liked the idea of bringing him onboard. He can help,” Venables said. “Surround yourself with experience and wisdom. And always be willing to learn.”

Venables will learn plenty Saturday afternoon on Owen Field. Nobody has ever totally understood the job before they coached their first game. The 51-year-old first-time head coach knows that much.

He is also sharp enough to have laid as solid a foundation as possible the past nine months. That makes for firm ground to coach on Saturday, even as he beats it down stomping the sideline like he was still just a coordinator.

“I don’t think he has it in him to chill out on the sidelines. Can’t wait to see that,” Herbstreit said. “But on the field, man, I think they’re gonna be great.”

Meaning...

“I think he’s going to do great,” Herbstreit said of Venables.

The past nine months are a pretty good indicator of that.

What’s Saturday but another 3½ hours reflective of the past nine months?