Guerin Emig: Menacing defensive front gives Sooners hope for their playoff future

Baylor motioned a receiver before a third-and-10 play on its opening possession. The motion man came across not to run a pattern but to help disrupt Perkins, who was lined up at left end.

It appeared to work at first. Perkins got chipped as Brewer flipped a pass to Tristen Ebner to his left, opposite Perkins’ side.

Ebner made the catch and started his progress. He slowed a little when he hit some traffic, and that allowed a Sooner a chase-down tackle after initially trailing the play.

Perkins.

It was a relentless play by a relentless player, and it typified OU’s effort against Baylor.

It typifies the Sooners’ gains at a position where they have come up short, from a CFP contention standpoint, for too long.

“It’s what we’ve envisioned for a long time,” Riley said Saturday night, “becoming a dominant front here. I feel like this group, and our program, are on our way.”

The Sooners don’t have any more ground to cover in terms of the Big 12, regardless of what happens against Iowa State Dec. 19. Their five rings since 2015 attest to that.