Guerin Emig: Menacing defensive front gives Sooners hope for their playoff future

NORMAN — Oklahoma beat Baylor on Saturday night because its defense. Its defensive front in particular, was a menace. The Sooners get to play Iowa State for a Big 12 Conference championship as a result of the 27-14 final score.
That’s very enticing. The Sooners didn’t have suspended defensive end Ronnie Perkins for their 37-30 loss in Ames Oct. 3. They’ll have him at the Dec. 19 rematch at Jerry World, and I can’t wait to see how he affects that game.
It’s sort of terrifying watching Perkins right now. He plays as if someone just cheap-shotted his dog.
Mates like Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey on OU’s defensive line feed off Perkins’ fury, and so everybody takes a turn ruining the best-laid plans of opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.
It would be even more enticing if Perkins, Thomas and Winfrey could line up against Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, to see if those playmakers at the line of scrimmage could make a bigger impact in CFP matchups than OU’s 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’19 CFP qualifiers.
Kirk Herbstreit hinted at something similar while he called OU’s dominant Bedlam win two weeks ago on ABC. Herbstreit watched OU’s defensive line wreck Oklahoma State’s shop that night and insinuated the 2020 Sooners could hang tougher in the CFP because their defense made them more complete.
OU coach Lincoln Riley didn’t talk playoff last week, but he did prop up his D-line, saying: “We’ve progressed a lot. No question about that, from the way our guys are playing right now and producing, and then the quality of players we’ve been able to recruit and attract.
“Do you ever sit there and say something’s fully changed? I don’t know. I do know we’re headed in the right direction.”
It was full speed ahead against Baylor.
Perkins, Thomas and Winfrey chased Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer the length of roughly 10 miles. Thomas and Perkins blew by Baylor offensive tackles mercilessly and dropped Brewer a few times. Interior linemen Kori Roberson and Josh Ellison batted down Brewer passes.
“That battle between O-line and D-line on both sides of the ball, that’s the biggest key in football,” Riley said late Saturday night. “No matter what offense you run, what defense you run, that’s a huge part of it. To have as many guys playing well and getting better is a great thing.”
To a have guy like Perkins playing at his level to lead the way makes it greater.
His sacks and pressures, the latter of which led to Brewer’s second interception, got most of the attention Saturday night, but it was a tackle he made on a 6-yard gain that stood out.
Baylor motioned a receiver before a third-and-10 play on its opening possession. The motion man came across not to run a pattern but to help disrupt Perkins, who was lined up at left end.
It appeared to work at first. Perkins got chipped as Brewer flipped a pass to Tristen Ebner to his left, opposite Perkins’ side.
Ebner made the catch and started his progress. He slowed a little when he hit some traffic, and that allowed a Sooner a chase-down tackle after initially trailing the play.
Perkins.
It was a relentless play by a relentless player, and it typified OU’s effort against Baylor.
It typifies the Sooners’ gains at a position where they have come up short, from a CFP contention standpoint, for too long.
“It’s what we’ve envisioned for a long time,” Riley said Saturday night, “becoming a dominant front here. I feel like this group, and our program, are on our way.”
The Sooners don’t have any more ground to cover in terms of the Big 12, regardless of what happens against Iowa State Dec. 19. Their five rings since 2015 attest to that.
Riley is talking in national tones here. And while it’s more dream than reality to envision his dominant front trying on Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State for size this year – the Sooners’ two losses combined with a lack of top-of-the-rankings upheaval are problems – it is fascinating to consider.
It gives everyone connected to OU football something to anticipate, something that nobody connected to the Sooners has anticipated in the playoff era.
View from the sidelines: Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Oklahoma vs Baylor
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!