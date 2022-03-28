Guerin Emig: March Madness lesson for NCAA Tournament-less OU, OSU, TU and ORU: Maximize the transfer portal

It isn’t just college football coaches who must learn to make the transfer portal work for them, it’s college basketball coaches. Exhibit A: March Madness.

Oklahoma was bounced from the NIT after missing the NCAA Tournament. First-year coach Porter Moser received solid contributions from Div. I transfers Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves, Jordan Goldwire, Ethan Chargois and Marvin Johnson, but he needed a little more impact to assure an NCAA at-large bid.

Moser could have used Brady Manek, the former Sooner who transferred to North Carolina last April and just helped the Tar Heels to the Final Four. He could have used Alondes Williams, the former Sooners who transferred to Wake Forest last May and became 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

Moser could have used Kameron McGusty, the shooting guard who left Lon Kruger’s OU program four years ago and just lifted Miami to its first Elite Eight.

Kruger knew the delicate balance of the transfer game as well as anyone. A few years before McGusty’s departure, incoming transfers Romero Osby, Amath M’Baye and TaShawn Thomas helped Kruger reestablish the Sooners as NCAA Tournament mainstays.

Now it’s Moser who must tip the transfer portal balance in his favor.

The same for Mike Boynton, whose Oklahoma State Cowboys would have fallen short of the NCAA Tournament had they been eligible to play in it.

Last year Boynton worked the portal to bring in a player who could create his own shot in former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson, a rim-protecting 7-footer in former Memphis center Moussa Cisse, and a dirty worker in former Texas Tech bruiser Tyreek Smith.

Now Boynton must find two more pieces.

“We need more shooting, consistently proven,” he told media at the end of OSU’s 2022 season. “and we need a point guard.”

I suggest he locate one, or both, in the portal.

That’s where Bill Self found former Arizona State point guard Remy Martin. The Jayhawks are Final Four-bound, but they don’t even make it to the Sweet 16 without Martin’s heroics against Creighton.

KU plays Villanova in New Orleans Saturday. Jay Wright’s rotation includes former Tulane star Caleb Daniels, an instant-offense guard who has scored in double digits six times since March 1.

College basketball’s bluebloods still feed off elite high school talent, Duke almost entirely. But even they need the occasional portal infusion in the form of a Manek, a Martin or a Daniels.

When you trickle down from those bluebloods, to next-tier programs like OU and OSU, transfers are more necessities than commodities. Moser and Boynton must make the arrivals/departures balance, in terms of production, come out in their favor.

Trickle down even further to programs like Tulsa and Oral Roberts, the transfer balance is arguably even more significant.

Paul Mills is going to lose high-profile Golden Eagles who want to move up in the Div. I ranks, as Kevin Obanor did last year when he transferred to Texas Tech. What Mills must do is cover those losses with players who move down, something he did this year by adding former Sooner Trey Phipps and former Vanderbilt Commodore Issac McBride, two of this year’s top three ORU scorers.

Much as we make a big deal of new TU coach Eric Konkol repairing relationships with high school coaches both local and statewide, he can’t succeed if he doesn’t pad high school talent with transfer production. Not in an American Athletic Conference loaded with Houston, SMU, Memphis, Cincinnati and Wichita State.

The portal balance Konkol must strike is one that eluded his predecessor. Frank Haith just spent a season trying to save his TU job with a roster featuring just one player committed to the Hurricane over multiple years from the beginning of his college career to the end – Darien Jackson.

Konkol, like Mills, Boynton and Moser, can’t turn up transfers like we turn up cards playing Solitaire. That’s no way to manage a roster or a program.

They must, though, maximize their portal usage. They must replace any production transferring out, an annual reality for any coach in today’s game, with equal-to-greater production transferring in, while hoping to strike gold with the occasional portal game-changer, even an NCAA Tournament-changer that Manek became for North Carolina and McGusty became for Miami.

The sooner that occurs, the sooner OU, OSU, TU and ORU can rejoin March Madness.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.