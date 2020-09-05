Guerin Emig: Many questions about the college football season, and no answers

Because I am as conflicted as I have ever been about a college football season, the only thing I can do right now is wonder.

I have so many questions. Some are related to real live football, others are related to the real live coronavirus and still others are related to racial and social justice.

I have no answers. Sorry in advance.

On with the questions, then:

How many players must be in quarantine before a team forfeits a game?

Can Oklahoma State play enough games for Chuba Hubbard to make it back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons?

Will Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy sit down and tell a meaningful story about their tumultuously linked offseason?

Who is a better candidate: Hubbard for the Heisman Trophy or teammate Tylan Wallace for the Biletnikoff Award?

When we predict Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will be a Heisman Trophy finalist, is it because of Rattler, Lincoln Riley or Vegas?

How many players will we see emerge from their locker room — college players typically stay in until right before kickoff — to kneel in support of racial justice during a pregame national anthem?