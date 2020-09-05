Guerin Emig: Many questions about the college football season, and no answers

Because I am as conflicted as I have ever been about a college football season, the only thing I can do right now is wonder.
I have so many questions. Some are related to real live football, others are related to the real live coronavirus and still others are related to racial and social justice.
I have no answers. Sorry in advance.
On with the questions, then:
How many players must be in quarantine before a team forfeits a game?
Can Oklahoma State play enough games for Chuba Hubbard to make it back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons?
Will Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy sit down and tell a meaningful story about their tumultuously linked offseason?
Who is a better candidate: Hubbard for the Heisman Trophy or teammate Tylan Wallace for the Biletnikoff Award?
When we predict Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will be a Heisman Trophy finalist, is it because of Rattler, Lincoln Riley or Vegas?
How many players will we see emerge from their locker room — college players typically stay in until right before kickoff — to kneel in support of racial justice during a pregame national anthem?
How many fans will see this happen and spit out the potato chips they were eating — hand in the bag, not over their heart — as the anthem is played?
Will we miss fans packing Owen Field for a crucial November game?
Will there be any November games or will college football be lucky to make it to October?
How many times do we apologize for making fun of coaches who’ve spent the past 100 years droning on about “one game at a time?”
How many coaches at the night-before-the-game team meeting will look at his available tight ends, see a wrestler and an agriculture science major and take a long swig of gin?
Does Rattler outgun Sam Ehlinger at OU-Texas?
Do they rename the game the Red River Rinsing?
Can Philip Montgomery take Tulsa to a bowl game?
Does a three-win season get TU to a bowl game?
Will bowl games still be in business in December?
Will any college athletic departments be out of business in December?
If one of the Golden Hurricane players takes a knee before kickoff, does Montgomery, who pushed back against Keanu Hill for doing so in 2016, support him this time?
Does Creed Humphrey make history by being the first center in OU history to become the team’s most valuable player?
Who has more interceptions this season, the Sooners’ Tre Brown or the Cowboys’ Rodarius Williams?
Which Union alum has more interceptions, Brown or fellow Sooners DB Pat Fields?
Can Bixby alum Brennan Presley crack OSU’s two-deep at wide receiver?
Will Cowboys wideout and East Central alum Landon Wolf be Tulsa Public Schools’ most productive college player this fall?
What constitutes a bigger OSU victory this season, beating OU in Bedlam or playing all 10 scheduled games?
What’s a more consequential game for the Sooners, Bedlam or the Red River Rinsing?
Is there a more consequential date on the fall calendar for the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane than Election Day, Nov. 3?
Will the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane slow down their social media usage to focus on the season or will they continue to use their platforms to press issues of social justice?
Are we going to look back on this never-before-seen college football season when the calendar turns to 2021 and say “Thank God,” “Whew,” “We showed them” or “What on earth were we thinking?”
Will we meet back here this time next year and ask the same questions?
Or will we finally have all, or at least some, of the answers?
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!