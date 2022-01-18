Guerin Emig mailbag: Topics include Caleb Williams' decision, Jaxon Player's decision and the hidden heroes at Southern Hills

I slip real-life experiences into columns now and then. It’s fun when you guys respond to that as well as the sports.
A prime example leads off this week’s mailbag...
From Chris: “I usually try to line up projects around the house to get me through winter. Right now I am building a tree fort for my granddaughter. I was working on it while it was snowing on Saturday. I also recommend Irish Stew and mulled wine at Kilkenney’s. Something about the dark Irish tavern feel that is fitting in the winter.”
Appreciate you sharing, Chris.
I’ve never had mulled wine. I think that’s what Clarence the guardian angel orders at Nick’s in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
All variations of soup/stew taste better this time of year. So does chili. So does Tex-Mex. And pizza. And all Italian food. And pot roast. And pancakes.
...
Dang I’m hungry.
OK. Onto your sports feedback...
From Will: “With Caleb Williams transferring to USC a foregone conclusion, why is his announcement taking so long? Do you think maybe it’s out of respect for OU (trying to make the OU faithful think it was a really hard decision). I personally thought OU’s new OC might have enticed him to stick around.
“No matter who he plays for, he’s probably going to be the number one draft pick when the time comes.”
Thanks, Will.
I don’t believe Williams is prolonging his decision out of respect to any school, OU included. He can take his time because he is a coveted player at a coveted position being recruited by coveted programs.
That doesn’t make him a diva, it makes him wise to the way of the college football world.
If name, image and likeness income is part of the equation, so be it. If Williams’ next offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach is a bigger part of the equation, and I still think it is, even better.
Williams knows all about USC’s Lincoln Riley in that respect. But why not sit down with UCLA’s Chip Kelly and see if Kelly thinks he can channel Marcus Mariota, a former Oregon pupil of Kelly’s, in Williams? Why not meet with Georgia’s Todd Monken given what Monken just did with Stetson Bennett and what Monken once did with Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden?
For that matter, why not make sure you have heard it all from Jeff Lebby, Riley’s play-calling successor at OU? Seems entirely reasonable given Lebby’s track record at both Ole Miss and UCF.
I still favor Riley/USC in the derby, but I’m not at all surprised Williams is running the whole race.
As for No. 1 pick speculation... Let’s slow that roll given what happened to Spencer Rattler last season.
---
From Martin: “We already know you’re an OU homer and that the World ignores and trashes TU sports. But this column was the worst slam ever. Jaxon Player is a traitor period. Enjoy the SEC and mediocrity.”
Martin missed three very important quotes in my column on Player, the former TU defensive lineman who is transferring to Baylor:
1 — “Monty understood. He obviously wanted me to stay but I just told him I felt in my heart it was time for me to leave. I had lived up to my commitment of four years, which I signed on to play there.”
2 — “I decided I should explore my options and potentially play in a bigger conference. More exposure, better development, a chance to work on a few things. Potentially have the chance to be closer to home. If not closer to home, I get a chance to play elite competition.”
3 — “I’m forever indebted to that program.”
Player spent four years with the Hurricane. That’s no cut-and-run kid giving the transfer portal a bad reputation. That’s commitment.
Player earned the right to discover whether the grass is a little greener at the Power 5 level. He earned the right to play closer to home, which he’ll now do in his home town of Waco.
When Player says he is “indebted to that program,” he means Tulsa. What a thoughtful sentiment for a young man who seeks nothing more than a better opportunity.
Martin owes someone an apology and it isn’t me. I’ve been called much worse than “an OU homer.”
He needs to apologize to Jaxon Player for his uninformed, unbalanced comment.
---
From Bill: “I sent Jim Knowles a Thank You card at Ohio State for training, preparing and conditioning our OSU defense for the Fiesta Bowl. While he wasn’t physically there coaching, he most certainly instilled many techniques over the years in these young athletes at our school. I told him if I’d had a spare $2M to give him to stay, I’d have done so!”
These are informed, balanced comments. Thank you for sending them along, Bill.
---
From Brian: “I read your column today. Assuming I did not miss anything you did not discuss the financial implications of the College Football Playoff expansion. Will the universities, coaches, and players (?) receive more, less, or the same money with an expansion? Is that why a decision has not yet been made?”
Good questions, Brian. Thanks for asking them.
The financial implications are massive. Media outlets from the New York Times to CBSSports.com have valued the media rights to an expanded playoff at $1 billion. One billion.
That’s a revenue stream that flows directly to conferences and from there to individual schools, to resources that directly benefit of coaches and players.
There are details to be worked out with stakes that high – among them: Does the playoff allow FOX or another television outlet to join ESPN as a second TV partner? – but no, money isn’t the sole reason for the hold-up.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips sounded more concerned about NCAA instability and governance when he recently detailed his league’s opposition to expansion. He included athlete welfare. He did not specify any financial disagreements.
I’m sure there are some, but you would think the opportunity to turn a multimillion-dollar playoff into a billion-dollar one would spur these fellas to some reconciliation.
---
From John: “North Dakota State obviously has good players (as do many other ‘smaller’ schools) and I am wondering if players from their division (FCS) can enter the transfer portal and go to an FBS school? In other words, can there be an inter-divisional transfer? If so, these smaller schools could be raided mercilessly by giants like Alabama, Notre Dame, etc.”
Yes, John, FCS players move up through the portal. OSU is recruiting offensive linemen from FCS football schools Georgetown and Tennessee-Martin as I type this.
As to small-school “raiding”... I’ve said it numerous times times: The portal can work for those schools, too.
Among members of North Dakota State’s 2021 national championship team were transfers from SMU (leading rusher TaMerik Williams), Virginia Tech (first-half-of-season starting quarterback Quincy Patterson) and Wisconsin (injured tight end Gabe Lloyd).
---
From Bob: “I cannot believe the Steelers are in the playoffs. In their three most recent road games before yesterday they managed to fall behind by a total of 90-3. One game was against Kansas City (their playoff opponent) and they were behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 23-0 at the half. It may not be any better this time. Big Ben averages 5 yards per completion. Not per pass but per completion. It could get real ugly Sunday.
“I cannot remember the playoffs ever being so wide open. There is not a single truly outstanding team and probably 10 teams have a legit shot. Should be fun.”
Bob reached out last week. He could see Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 coming. We all should have seen 42-21 coming.
Hot take I: The Steelers are better off with Ben Roethlisberger in their rear view mirror.
Hot take II: The AFC might appear wide open, but the Chiefs are in the process of slamming it shut.
---
From Kevin: “I have been having some real Andy Rooney moments. When did it become OK for the whole team to come on the field to celebrate?”
Here’s my rule on football celebrations: Knock yourself out.
Dances, props, mimes, none of it bothers me a lick. These guys are giving up their long-term health for our entertainment. Let them have some fun along the way.
---
From Bryan: “My son and son-in-law both work at Southern Hills. I am very proud of the young men! They were tucked away like secret agents during preparation for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship last year. Crowds of 8,000ish roamed the hills in 2021 and this year the crowds will be around 45,000 per day (pandemic aside).
“The work and sacrifice that is demonstrated by the Southern Hills staff was amazing last year and I feel confident that it will be even more remarkable this year.”
Good stuff, Bryan.
Every time I drive/bike the stretch of 61st Street from Harvard to Lewis, I look left and think, ‘It’ll be here before you know it.’
Cannot. Friggin. Wait.