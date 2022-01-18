Guerin Emig mailbag: Topics include Caleb Williams' decision, Jaxon Player's decision and the hidden heroes at Southern Hills

---

From Bob: “I cannot believe the Steelers are in the playoffs. In their three most recent road games before yesterday they managed to fall behind by a total of 90-3. One game was against Kansas City (their playoff opponent) and they were behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 23-0 at the half. It may not be any better this time. Big Ben averages 5 yards per completion. Not per pass but per completion. It could get real ugly Sunday.

“I cannot remember the playoffs ever being so wide open. There is not a single truly outstanding team and probably 10 teams have a legit shot. Should be fun.”

Bob reached out last week. He could see Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 coming. We all should have seen 42-21 coming.

Hot take I: The Steelers are better off with Ben Roethlisberger in their rear view mirror.

Hot take II: The AFC might appear wide open, but the Chiefs are in the process of slamming it shut.

---

From Kevin: “I have been having some real Andy Rooney moments. When did it become OK for the whole team to come on the field to celebrate?”