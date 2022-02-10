Guerin Emig mailbag: Spencer Rattler needed a change of scenery regardless of Lincoln Riley's, Caleb Williams' destinies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

OU to USC is trading one college football blue blood for another. It’s the definition of a lateral move.

That’s harder to explain, and a lot harder for fans to come to grips with, than OU “sneaking out of the Big 12” to join the SEC.

---

From Bill: “USC will be just another team many will root against, just like the turncoats Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M. Colorado – good for tourism but not a big thing when they deserted the Big 12.”

I have a feeling Okies are going to rally against Riley a lot longer and louder than they ever did against the Huskers, Tigers and Aggies. I remember OU and OSU fans being sad about the original Big 12 break-up. OU fans were particularly disheartened about the loss of Nebraska, though that rivalry had already been softened by the North and South divisions in place at the time.

This breakup is much more personal. Sooner fans aren’t sad about Riley’s decision, they’re angry. They’re going to stay angry for the foreseeable future and will revel in whatever disappointment Riley encounters out west.