Guerin Emig mailbag: Spencer Rattler needed a change of scenery regardless of Lincoln Riley's, Caleb Williams' destinies

On Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams
From Jim: “I wonder if Spencer Rattler had known Caleb Williams was going to leave whether he would have entered the transfer portal? Suspect he would have after his unceremonious demotion, but I’m much more comfortable with Spencer than Dillon Gabriel whom I saw when UCF played TU. Moot point regardless.”
It is a interesting question, Jim. Thanks for asking.
My feeling is Rattler needed a complete reboot, regardless of anything Williams or Lincoln Riley did or where they did it. A college quarterback gets jeered in his home stadium, that feels like a point of no return.
I tend to enjoy Williams, so I’ll be rooting for him at USC. (Now excuse me as I duck punches from OU fans for the next two hours.)
I enjoyed watching Rattler quarterback until his setbacks got in his head last September. Then I was sad for him. Since I like a good comeback story, especially for a college player, I’ll be rooting for him, too, at South Carolina.
Here’s hoping he forgets his 2021 experience with the Sooners, rediscovers his obvious talent and thrives with Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
On Lincoln Riley
From Don: “This Riley statement is getting a lot of laughs and comments on the message boards: ‘We didn’t take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal.’ Reports are Riley told players to get in the portal so he could legally transfer them to USC.”
Six years ago Kevin Durant did something that he felt improved his situation by leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors. Folks took sides. One reacted that it was a competitive bail-out, the other said Durant was being shrewd.
Durant’s thin skin was evident regardless of how you felt about his decision, and that didn’t exactly endear him to anybody on either side.
I see Riley’s transfer portal quote and have flashbacks to Durant.
Regardless of what side you take regarding Riley’s transition – I’m on record as saying he made a shrewd choice, but then it’s nothing personal to me like it is to millions of Sooner fans – there is no denying he should grow another layer of skin.
He was wishy-washy about his OU-to-USC timeline to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. He has questioned the transfer portal despite his obvious use of it both at OU and USC. Now he is caught up in semantics over adding former Sooners Caleb Williams, Mario Williams and Latrell McCutchin.
Riley hasn’t traded barbs on social media with detractors as Durant has, but he has blocked detractors on social media. All that does is publicize his thin skin.
Again, I’m neutral when it comes to the guy. He did what he felt was best for his career. If that makes him disingenuous, well he’s a big-time college football coach. That tends to be a character trait of the profession.
I’m simply offering some advice to the guy: Don’t open yourself to more scrutiny if you don’t have to. Choose your words more carefully and let people’s/fans’ opinions of you roll off your back more easily.
You are absurdly smart. This shouldn’t be too tough a task.
---
From Richard: “Thanks for pointing out today the Sooner Nation hypocrisy toward Lincoln Riley’s use of the portal depending on the cost or benefit to OU. Let’s also not forget the condemnation of Riley for sneaking out of Norman while ignoring Joe Castiglione sneaking out of the Big 12.”
I get the comparison. I would also argue that OU leaving the Big 12 for the SEC amounts to a promotion in terms of competition, money, prestige, money, recruiting ground and mostly money.
Riley’s jump is lateral.
If he had exited OU to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, that would have amounted to a promotion. If he had left OU to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, that could have been interpreted as a promotion.
OU to USC is trading one college football blue blood for another. It’s the definition of a lateral move.
That’s harder to explain, and a lot harder for fans to come to grips with, than OU “sneaking out of the Big 12” to join the SEC.
---
From Bill: “USC will be just another team many will root against, just like the turncoats Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M. Colorado – good for tourism but not a big thing when they deserted the Big 12.”
I have a feeling Okies are going to rally against Riley a lot longer and louder than they ever did against the Huskers, Tigers and Aggies. I remember OU and OSU fans being sad about the original Big 12 break-up. OU fans were particularly disheartened about the loss of Nebraska, though that rivalry had already been softened by the North and South divisions in place at the time.
This breakup is much more personal. Sooner fans aren’t sad about Riley’s decision, they’re angry. They’re going to stay angry for the foreseeable future and will revel in whatever disappointment Riley encounters out west.
You could probably file that under “wasted energy” if you want, but I’d advise against telling fans burned as badly as OU’s that.
Back to Caleb Williams
From Lowell: “It’s kind of a cheap shot to pile on Caleb Williams too hard for his self-promotion. He’s a kid building a long-term (he hopes) career as an athlete, an enterprise that rarely rewards meekness and humility.”
Right.
While we’re on the subject, Williams is also building a long-term entrepreneurial career thanks to NIL benefits. That’s secondary to me beneath his football career, but some OU fans are seizing on Southern Cal’s NIL gateway and piling on heavier.
This all stems from Riley’s decision – he’s the one who set all of this in motion – but the residue has trickled down and dirtied his quarterback. That’s unfortunate.
---
From James: “I noticed on Twitter that Caleb Williams merchandise is now available. For example, a signed helmet for $549.99! Someone told me that he would be getting $1-5 million in NIL money to go to USC.”
I’d rather that $549.99 go to Williams than to USC or the helmet maker or the merchandise site or whoever sets the market on such things. This is the kind of injustice name, image and likeness was passed to prevent.
If we must recognize and adjust to some troubling consequences of NIL, particularly related to recruiting and so-called inducements, so be it. It’s worth it to see these athletes benefiting, at last, from their fundamental financial rights.
On OU women's basketball
From Bob: “Quite a day and night for the OU women last week – busing to Waco and knocking off Baylor. It is refreshing to not have Baylor dominating the league and everyone else playing for second.”
Wise point.
I wrote a column last year claiming Big 12 women’s basketball will never be the same now that Sherri Coale has retired and Kim Mulkey has split Baylor for LSU.
What I should have written was Big 12 women’s basketball drama will never be the same, but the conference has a chance to prosper, and even strengthen, thanks to Mulkey’s departure and the more balanced equation that should result.
Toss in Jennie Baranczyk’s inspiring coaching job with the Sooners, and you have a terrific 2021-22 Big 12 women’s season. Let’s hope that translates in the NCAA Tournament.
---
From Chris: “I’ve been focused on Phil Mickelson quotes about golf’s super league. My buddies and I just completed two hours of text conversation about it. I don’t know you to have a history of writing about golf but this story might be one to consider tackling.
“The PGA has been mostly spared the disruption we have seen in other sports but this controversy seems to be getting traction. It makes me wonder where things might go. Mickelson makes it sound a little like a good ol’ union labor/management dispute with comments about the PGA being obnoxiously greedy. There is a very interesting tidbit about media rights I learned reading what the disgruntled ‘Lefty’ is saying. Professional golfers are the ultimate free agents so it just seems really odd but interesting.
“Some of my questions: What is the Saudi government or whoever is putting up the money want? I suppose legitimacy and higher standing in the world community? How does it affect the established tours, PGA, European tour? Does it affect the majors in anyway? What does Tiger think? What does Jack think?”
Fascinating.
Note to self: Spend a few days between now and the PGA Championship at Southern Hills studying this topic so as to write about it (halfway) intelligently.